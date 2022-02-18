× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Egypt lengthening two-way portion of Suez Canal by 10 kilometres

AFRICA
By Reuters | February 18th 2022

An aerial view of the Gulf of Suez and the Suez Canal is pictured through the window of an aeroplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. [Reuters]

Egypt is working to improve the Suez Canal by making an additional 10 kilometres accessible to two-way traffic, while widening and deepening another 30 kilometres, the chairman of the authority managing the waterway said on Tuesday.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, giving the first news conference on the expansion which began in June, said it would be too expensive to widen the entire length of the waterway linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

However, the two-way portion would be lengthened to 85 kilometres (53 miles) from 75 kilometres, he said.

Global shipping traffic was disrupted last year when one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the southern section of the 190 kilometre canal for about a week.

KEEP READING

Rabie was speaking on a dredger north of Suez, about two kilometres from where the container ship, the Ever Given, got stuck last March. The expansion, which was scheduled to start in January, was accelerated after the crisis, he said.

The Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, docks in Rotterdam, Netherlands, July 29, 2021. [Reuters]

The work aims mainly to increase traffic safety. Once finished, the transit time to pass through the canal will remain at about 11 hours, Rabie said.

The project's second phase consists of widening the 30-kilometre portion extending south to the mouth of the canal by excavating 40 metres out of its eastern side. This portion, where the Ever Given was grounded, will also be deepened by six feet.

"This is a difficult portion of the canal," he said, adding that "the deepening and widening will smooth out the bends in the canal at that point," and reduce the impact of southerly winds.

The project will cost 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($191 million) and will be completed and inaugurated by the end of June 2023, he said.

Rabie told CNBC Arabia separately on Tuesday that the authority is considering listing shares of some of the companies it owns on Egypt's stock exchange, and that it expects to sell 20% stakes in two or three, namely Canal Rope, and Canal Harbour and Great Projects.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Classic Rally: Kabras Racing star Chager on the cusp of glory
Heading into the final stretch with great advantage is Kabras Sugar Racing ace Baldev Chager who has clinged on the lead for seven days running.
Chilean indigenous language vanishes as last native speaker dies
Although there are still a few dozen Yagans left, over the generations people from the community stopped learning the language.

MOST READ

Bishop Margret Wanjiru’s church land case against Railways, NMS dismissed
Bishop Margret Wanjiru’s church land case against Railways, NMS dismissed

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Interesting facts about DR-Congo

By Elvince Joshua | 17 hours ago

Interesting facts about DR-Congo
Ruto deploys Ababu Namwamba to calm Kenya-DRC tension after ‘no cow’ remark

By Patrick Vidija | 18 hours ago

Ruto deploys Ababu Namwamba to calm Kenya-DRC tension after ‘no cow’ remark
Julius Malema: A tongue slip or hate speech?

By Betty Njeru | 20 hours ago

Julius Malema: A tongue slip or hate speech?
Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba sworn in as president

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Burkina Faso coup leader Damiba sworn in as president

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC