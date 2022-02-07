10 killed as another cyclone devastates Indian Ocean island
AFRICA
By Reuters
| February 7th 2022
Emergency rescuers were yesterday struggling to reach parts of Madagascar ravaged by a cyclone over the weekend because many roads and bridges were impassable while rising river levels were threatening to displace more people, officials said.
Cyclone Batsirai slammed into the Indian Ocean island late on Saturday, battering the eastern coastline until it moved away late on Sunday, leaving at least 10 people dead, 43,000 displaced and some towns and villages largely destroyed.
Madagascar, with a population of nearly 30 million, had already been dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Ana, which killed 55 people and displaced 130,000 just two weeks earlier, as well as with a drought and food emergency in its southern Grand Sud region.
President Andy Rajoelina flew into the coastal town of Mananjary, normally about 500km (311 miles) by road southeast of the capital Antananarivo. Land routes to Mananjary were cut off due to flooding and the town was reported to be devastated.
KEEP READING
RELATED VIDEOS
Uhuru wanted to succeed himself through BBI Bill - MurkomenElgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen accuses President Uhuru Kenyatta of attempting to use the BBI to hang onto power.
When house rent in Nairobi shot through the roofThis feeling of helplessness came last month when civil servants occupying government houses were slapped with a rent hike, the first in 21 years.
MOST READ
Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa
COAST
- Martha Karua: Only Raila can name his running mate
POLITICS
By Allan Mungai
- Handsome send-off package for Uhuru and DP William Ruto
POLITICS
- Jubilee says manual count chaotic as IEBC clears air on elections Bill
NATIONAL
By Allan Mungai
- Uhuru delivers 50 cows to Burundi President Ndayishimiye
AFRICA
By Betty Njeru
- Man who fishes bodies from River Yala fears for his life
NYANZA