Big day for Rwanda, Uganda as they reopen borders three years later

The Gatuna common border was closed in 2019 and efforts by regional and continental counterparts to broker an agreement bore no fruits. [Courtesy]

Rwanda has this morning reopened its land borders with Uganda, including the busy Gatuna border post for the first time after almost three years. The closure was precipitated by the deterioration of relations between the two countries.

According to Robert Cyubahiro, a Rwandese journalist following the developments, the first man - a truck driver from Kamanyola in the Democratic Republic of Congo crossed the reopened border at around 5:10AM today.

The reopening of the border comes a week after Rwanda’s President met Uganda’s first son and Land Forces Commander, Kainerugaba Muhoozi who was in a shuttle diplomacy mission in Kigali. The two discussed issues and concerns revolving strengthening of the relations.

This move has been cheered and welcomed by continental and regional leaders calling it a progressive move.

East African Community Secretary-General, Dr Peter Mathuki hailed the leadership and governments of Rwanda and Uganda for committing to re-open the Gatuna-Katuna border post.

‘’This new development demonstrates commitment by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni to an integrated East Africa and indeed the reopening is going to boost peace and security in the region as well as intra-EAC trade,’’.

Dr Mathuki further assured the two countries of any technical assistance they would require to ensure the smooth running of the border post.

African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomed the announcement of border reopening as a positive step in the continuing efforts by the two neighbouring countries to normalize their diplomatic ties.

In a series of tweets released by Lt. Gen Muhoozi, referring to them as ‘’Great Leaders’’, the first son hailed the leadership of Presidents Museveni and Kagame for fully opening the borders.

‘’This is a wonderful achievement. Now our people can freely move, trade and interact as almighty God always intended! God bless East Africa,’’ An excited General tweeted.

Relations with Uganda deteriorated in 2017 when Kigali accused Kampala of harbouring groups that are hostile to them and torturing innocent Rwandans on its soil.

The Gatuna common border was closed in 2019 and efforts by regional and continental counterparts to broker an agreement bore no fruits.

Share this story