× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

British-Belgian teen becomes youngest woman to fly solo round the world

EUROPE
By Reuters | January 21st 2022

Zara Rutherford, 19, gestures following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport, after a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft. [Reuters]

A British-Belgian teenager became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world on Thursday and the first person to do so in a microlight plane after a five-month, five-continent odyssey in her Shark ultralight.

Nineteen-year-old Zara Rutherford landed back at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in Belgium after flying 51,000 km (32,000 miles) over 52 nations since her Aug. 18 departure in the world's fastest microlight aircraft.

Cheers and applause went up as her plane came to a halt on the tarmac.

"It's just really crazy, I haven't quite processed it," Rutherford, smiling broadly and cloaked in British and Belgian flags, told reporters.

After the penultimate leg to a German village on Wednesday, she said it was an exploit she would never repeat.

After North and South America, Rutherford was stuck for a month in Alaska because of weather and visa delays. A winter storm forced another long stop in far eastern Russia, before she travelled to South Asia, the Middle East and back to Europe.

Her favourite flyovers were New York and an active volcano in Iceland, but there were moments when she feared for her life, including her flight across Siberia's frozen wastes and a narrow escape from entering North Korean air space during bad weather.

Zara Rutherford, 19, lands at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport after a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft. [Reuters]

"They have been testing missiles with no warning," she said of her concerns as she considered cutting across the reclusive authoritarian state during a detour from Russia to South Korea.

"If they see a small blip or aircraft on their screen that's quite low heading towards their country, it's very possible that they would send someone out to have a look," she told Reuters on Thursday. "And honestly, I was not too interested in that!"

To meet criteria for a round-the-world flight, Rutherford touched two points opposite each other on the globe: Jambi in Indonesia and Tumaco in Colombia.

Rutherford took the record from Afghan-born American Shaesta Wais, who in 2017 became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world at 30. The youngest male record holder, American Mason Andrews, was 18 when he did it in 2018.

She also became the first Belgian to circumnavigate the world solo in a single-engine aircraft, getting through the long days by shuffling through a 40-hour playlist of songs.

The teenager said the last leg of her journey, from Germany, had been tricky because rain and snow meant she had to "wiggle in some valleys" coming out of Frankfurt, but was delighted to be accompanied by light aircraft of the Belgian Air Force's Red Devils aerobatic display team for the final stretch.

Switching between French, Dutch and English as reporters fired questions, Rutherford said she was now looking forward to spending time with her family and getting to see her cats.

Zara Rutherford, 19, holds certificates following her landing at Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport, after a round-the-world trip in a light aircraft. [Reuters]

Having gained her pilot's licence in 2020 after training with her father since 14, she now wants to study engineering at a U.S. or British university from September.

Rutherford dreams of being an astronaut and hopes her voyage will encourage women in science, technology and aviation.

"Girls are often encouraged to be beautiful, kind, helpful and sweet. With my flight I want to show young women that they can be bold, ambitious and make their dreams come true," she said on her website.

As she relaxed on her return to Belgium, she had another message for everyone: "Do something a bit crazy! If you have the opportunity, go for it, because you only have one life."

Share this story
Kenya Power launches smart metres to improve services
Mount Kenya Regional Manager Phineas Kimathi said the smart meters will record consumption of electricity, voltage levels and other data.
Court orders man to surrender property to PPCK
The directive by the court was issued following a suit filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in June 2021.

MOST READ

Sorry you are not welcome: ANC tells Raila ahead of Mudavadi's big day
Sorry you are not welcome: ANC tells Raila ahead of Mudavadi's big day

POLITICS

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
British PM Johnson drops Covid-19 rules in England

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 19 hours ago

British PM Johnson drops Covid-19 rules in England
UK government accused of "blackmail" to keep scandal-plagued Johnson in power

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

UK government accused of "blackmail" to keep scandal-plagued Johnson in power
11 of British PM's lawmakers submit no-confidence letters

By Reuters | 1 day ago

11 of British PM's lawmakers submit no-confidence letters
Boris Johnson faces 'pork pie' plot to trigger leadership challenge

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Boris Johnson faces 'pork pie' plot to trigger leadership challenge

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC