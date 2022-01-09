Seven dead, 3 missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
AMERICA
By Reuters
| January 9th 2022
At least seven people died and nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed on top of motorboats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, the fire department said.
A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall and came crashing down on several leisure boats, sending out a huge wave over the lake at Capitolio, in Minas Gerais state.
Videos posted on social media showed tourists shouting as the column of rock crashed into the water, smashing two boats.
Authorities said three people were still missing after others feared lost were located by telephone. Divers searched the lake.
The people hurt in the accident had broken bones and one was in serious condition in hospital with head and facial injuries. Some 23 others were treated for light injuries, he said.
The region has been under heavy rainfall for two weeks, which could have loosened the rock face.
On Saturday, a dike overflowed at an iron ore mine 300 kilometres to the east, cutting off a major federal highway.
Leaders give varied thoughts on Linturi’s commentThe reactions depended mostly based on the leaders' political affiliations.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Linturi explains his Ruto rally ‘madoadoa’ remark
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
- Deputy Governor leads charge to oust Wetang’ula
POLITICS
- Congolese businessman in Sh1 billion fake gold scam detained
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Ruto to get elders’ blessings to go for top seat at Eldoret rally
POLITICS
- You’re not my accountant or auditor, Ruto tells Raila
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth
- Malala, Havi attend Eldoret rally as Cheruiyot claims Uhuru used, dumped Ruto
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth