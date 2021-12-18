× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Clashes in Cameroon's north displace over 100,000 - UN agency

AFRICA
By Reuters | December 18th 2021

Cameroonians who fled deadly intercommunal violence between Arab Choa herders and Mousgoum and Massa farming communities queue to receive food at a temporary refugee camp on the outskirts of Ndjamena, Chad, December 13, 2021. [Reuters]

Clashes between herders, fishermen and farmers in the far north of Cameroon have driven at least 100,000 people from their homes in the past two weeks, creating a humanitarian emergency, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

The UNHCR estimated that more than 85,000 people had fled into neighbouring Chad in recent days, while at least 15,000 people had been forced to seek shelter within Cameroon.

"Indications are that displacement into Chad has accelerated," UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters, adding that the agency and humanitarian partners were rushing to deliver life-saving assistance.

Forty-four people have been killed in the fighting and 111 injured, Saltmarsh said. Chad is home to nearly a million refugees and internally displaced people.

KEEP READING

The vast majority of new arrivals into Chad were children, and 98% of the adults were women, Saltmarsh said, adding that refugees "are in dire need of shelter, blankets, mats and hygienic kits".

The clashes broke out in early December after disputes between herders, fishermen and farmers over dwindling water resources, the agency said, adding that climate change is exacerbating competition for resources, especially water.

"The surface of Lake Chad has decreased by as much as 95% in the past 60 years," Saltmarsh said. "We're calling for support from the international community to assist the forcibly displaced."

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Potato seed company eases farmers’ woes with high-yield certified seeds
Agrico East Africa Company that multiplies four seed varieties has imported at least 200 tons of potato seed from Netherlands.
Several iPhone workers hospitalised after food poisoning - source
Several employees of a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc , were hospitalised on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning.

MOST READ

UoN student dies after buying friends ‘goodbye world’ round of drinks, food
UoN student dies after buying friends ‘goodbye world’ round of drinks, food

NYANZA

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nigerian polygamist, Satanist buried in car

By Too Jared | 16 hours ago

Nigerian polygamist, Satanist buried in car
UK removes 11 African countries from travel red list

By Betty Njeru | 2 days ago

UK removes 11 African countries from travel red list
Rwanda confirms six cases of Omicron variant

By Betty Njeru | 3 days ago

Rwanda confirms six cases of Omicron variant
ICC judges confirm war crimes charges against Central African Republic suspect Said

By Reuters | 7 days ago

ICC judges confirm war crimes charges against Central African Republic suspect Said

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC