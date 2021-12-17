Nigerian polygamist, Satanist buried in car

The vehicle, inset, signified Simon Odo's smooth transit into his next world. [Courtesy]

Self-styled ‘King of Satan’ and Nigerian polygamist Chief Simon Odo has been buried in a car in his native Aji village, Enugu State, according to his wishes.

Chief Odo, who in 2020 claimed to have inherited the practice of worshipping Satan from his parents and grandparents, died on December 14 aged 74 after a short illness, reports the BBC.

According to his son Uchenna Odo, the priest - said to have had 57 wives and ‘countless’ children and grandchildren - requested to be buried in a car. Simon Odo. [Courtesy] KEEP READING Nigeria Football Federation Sacks Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr

Up to 1 million COVID vaccines expired in Nigeria last month

Nigeria plans booster shots after first cases of Omicron variant

29 die, 7 hospitalised after boat capsizes in Kano, Nigeria

In a video making rounds, Chief Odo’s casket was placed on top of an idling vehicle whose stereo was blaring his favourite music, then covered with soil from the excavated area during the night burial.

The vehicle, added the BBC, signified his smooth transit into his next world.

Opening up about why the popular native doctor was buried quickly, one of his sons Emeka Odo said the priest left instructions about his burial preferences demanding that his body should not be taken to the morgue.

“He has been down with illness for about three weeks now. He left instruction that we should not take him to the mortuary,” Emeka told local press.

Share this story