Nigerian polygamist, Satanist buried in car

AFRICA
By Too Jared | December 17th 2021

The vehicle, inset, signified Simon Odo's smooth transit into his next world. [Courtesy]

Self-styled ‘King of Satan’ and Nigerian polygamist Chief Simon Odo has been buried in a car in his native Aji village, Enugu State, according to his wishes.

Chief Odo, who in 2020 claimed to have inherited the practice of worshipping Satan from his parents and grandparents, died on December 14 aged 74 after a short illness, reports the BBC.

According to his son Uchenna Odo, the priest - said to have had 57 wives and ‘countless’ children and grandchildren - requested to be buried in a car.

Simon Odo. [Courtesy]

KEEP READING

In a video making rounds, Chief Odo’s casket was placed on top of an idling vehicle whose stereo was blaring his favourite music, then covered with soil from the excavated area during the night burial.

The vehicle, added the BBC, signified his smooth transit into his next world.

Opening up about why the popular native doctor was buried quickly, one of his sons Emeka Odo said the priest left instructions about his burial preferences demanding that his body should not be taken to the morgue.

“He has been down with illness for about three weeks now. He left instruction that we should not take him to the mortuary,” Emeka told local press.

Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein moved to Tourism ministry
This comes on the back of scrutiny into correctional services docket after an increase in cases of prison break in recent times.
Covid-19 positivity rate spikes to 22.4pc as 1,609 test positive
Out of the 1,609 new Covid-19 cases, 1,512 were confirmed among Kenyan nationals, while 97 were confirmed among foreigners.

Day 1: Witness tells court that Ivy Wangeci was threatened
Day 1: Witness tells court that Ivy Wangeci was threatened

RIFT VALLEY

By Lynn Kolongei

.
UK removes 11 African countries from travel red list

By Betty Njeru | 2 days ago

UK removes 11 African countries from travel red list
Rwanda confirms six cases of Omicron variant

By Betty Njeru | 2 days ago

Rwanda confirms six cases of Omicron variant
ICC judges confirm war crimes charges against Central African Republic suspect Said

By Reuters | 7 days ago

ICC judges confirm war crimes charges against Central African Republic suspect Said
US advises citizens against travel to Tanzania

By Betty Njeru | 8 days ago

US advises citizens against travel to Tanzania

