Nigerian polygamist, Satanist buried in car
AFRICA
By Too Jared
| December 17th 2021
Self-styled ‘King of Satan’ and Nigerian polygamist Chief Simon Odo has been buried in a car in his native Aji village, Enugu State, according to his wishes.
Chief Odo, who in 2020 claimed to have inherited the practice of worshipping Satan from his parents and grandparents, died on December 14 aged 74 after a short illness, reports the BBC.
According to his son Uchenna Odo, the priest - said to have had 57 wives and ‘countless’ children and grandchildren - requested to be buried in a car.
In a video making rounds, Chief Odo’s casket was placed on top of an idling vehicle whose stereo was blaring his favourite music, then covered with soil from the excavated area during the night burial.
The vehicle, added the BBC, signified his smooth transit into his next world.
Opening up about why the popular native doctor was buried quickly, one of his sons Emeka Odo said the priest left instructions about his burial preferences demanding that his body should not be taken to the morgue.
“He has been down with illness for about three weeks now. He left instruction that we should not take him to the mortuary,” Emeka told local press.
RELATED VIDEOS
Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein moved to Tourism ministryThis comes on the back of scrutiny into correctional services docket after an increase in cases of prison break in recent times.
Covid-19 positivity rate spikes to 22.4pc as 1,609 test positiveOut of the 1,609 new Covid-19 cases, 1,512 were confirmed among Kenyan nationals, while 97 were confirmed among foreigners.
MOST READ
Day 1: Witness tells court that Ivy Wangeci was threatened
RIFT VALLEY
- Heaven-sent woman saves baby’s life in Kisumu-bound matatu
NATIONAL
- Meet Boyz, the abandoned teen who has called Kiambu Hospital home for 13 years
NATIONAL
- KEMRI confirms Influenza outbreak in Kenya
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Betty Njeru
- Coast parties disown Kingi support for Raila
POLITICS
- Nairobi-Kisumu train starts operation
NYANZA