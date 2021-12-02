× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Congo says it has to fight joint enemy with Uganda as soldiers cross border

AFRICA
By Reuters | December 2nd 2021

Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldiers rest next to a road after Islamist rebel group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked area around Mukoko village, North Kivu province of Democratic Republic of Congo. [Reuters]

Congolese authorities on Wednesday sought to allay concerns about the arrival of Ugandan troops in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for an ongoing joint operation against a militia linked to Islamic State.

Witnesses saw hundreds of Ugandan soldiers entering Congo as both countries deployed special forces to secure bases of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia that they had hit with air and artillery strikes the previous day.

Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said the countries were cooperating against a common enemy. The ADF are accused of killing hundreds of civilians in eastern Congo since 2019 and carrying out a string of recent bombings in Uganda.

"We know it is an operation that some of our fellow citizens have doubts about for good reasons," he told a news conference in the Kinshasa. "Both we and Uganda have an obligation to act together."

KEEP READING

 China rejects allegations it may grab Ugandan airport if country defaults on loan

 Uganda Airlines crew suspended after passenger caught hawking grasshoppers

 Kenya’s top amateur Balala aims at lifting Uganda Open title

 Uganda says seven suspects killed during probe of last week's Kampala blasts

The move has provoked unease in both capitals because of the Ugandan army's conduct during Congo's 1998-2003 civil war, for which Kinshasa is seeking billions of dollars of reparations. Uganda has called the amount ruinous. read more

Army spokesman Leon-Richard Kasonga declined to say how many Ugandan troops were in Congo, how long the joint mission would last, or what toll had been exacted on the ADF.

"Patience," he told the briefing. "We've just started."

President Felix Tshisekedi had for months lobbied neighbours for help. His own efforts to end decades of bloodshed in Congo's east have been stymied by poor planning, corruption and insufficient funding, according to a parliamentary report. read more

"I have just seen 30 vehicles full of Ugandan soldiers entering Congo. I also saw two tanks," said Nobili resident Blaise Bokassa. Another witness, a civil rights activist, said he had seen "many vehicles with hundreds of Ugandan soldiers".

A Ugandan army spokesperson said she could not immediately comment.

Nelleke Van de Walle, from the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, said the operation appeared to be more ambitious than the last time Uganda attacked the ADF in Congo, in 2017, when it said it had killed 100 fighters in air strikes.

Ugandan opposition lawmaker Joel Ssenyonyi said the government should have sought parliamentary permission for the deployment.

"We fear we could see the same illegal activities that happened during the past deployment - stealing gold and those other commodities."

The ADF, which started as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s, pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019. However, United Nations researchers have found no evidence of Islamic State control over ADF operations.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

DP William Ruto has been stopped from travelling to Uganda where he was headed for a private visit

Ugandan MP warns Kenyan FGM perpetrators who ran to hide in Uganda will be arrested

Singer Akon visits Uganda | HOT TOPICS

Nairobi best city to live in Africa, expats say
Nairobi ranked the best city to live and work in Africa, and 12th globally by expatriates.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

FKF President Nick Mwendwa quits
FKF President Nick Mwendwa quits

NATIONAL

By Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
29 die, 7 hospitalised after boat capsizes in Kano, Nigeria

By Winfrey Owino and Agencies | 23 hours ago

29 die, 7 hospitalised after boat capsizes in Kano, Nigeria
Lesotho ex-PM Thomas Thabane charged over murder of estranged wife

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Lesotho ex-PM Thomas Thabane charged over murder of estranged wife
UN chief Guterres concerned about isolation of African countries

By Betty Njeru | 1 day ago

UN chief Guterres concerned about isolation of African countries
China rejects allegations it may grab Ugandan airport if country defaults on loan

By Reuters | 2 days ago

China rejects allegations it may grab Ugandan airport if country defaults on loan

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC