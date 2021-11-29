Presidents Samia Suluhu, Yoweri Museveni discuss deals in oil and gas conference

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday addressed an oil and gas conference organised by the private sector to discuss opportunities presented by the 1,445km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

The $3.5 billion (Sh393.7 billion) EACOP project is being jointly implemented by the two East African neighbouring countries, connecting Uganda's oil fields at Hoima to Tanzania's port of Tanga on the Indian Ocean.

Museveni — who was on a three-day official visit to Tanzania — and her host Suluhu addressed the closing session of the conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

A statement issued by Tanzania's Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House said President Suluhu urged experts from Tanzania and Uganda to work closely toward the implementation of the project.

"Experts from both countries should work together in resolving challenges that are likely to affect smooth implementation of the project," she said.

Share this story