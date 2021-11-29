× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Presidents Samia Suluhu, Yoweri Museveni discuss deals in oil and gas conference

AFRICA
By Xinhua | November 29th 2021
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday addressed an oil and gas conference organised by the private sector to discuss opportunities presented by the 1,445km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

The $3.5 billion (Sh393.7 billion) EACOP project is being jointly implemented by the two East African neighbouring countries, connecting Uganda's oil fields at Hoima to Tanzania's port of Tanga on the Indian Ocean. 

Museveni — who was on a three-day official visit to Tanzania — and her host Suluhu addressed the closing session of the conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

A statement issued by Tanzania's Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House said President Suluhu urged experts from Tanzania and Uganda to work closely toward the implementation of the project.

 "Experts from both countries should work together in resolving challenges that are likely to affect smooth implementation of the project," she said.  

 Museveni identifies 3 terrorists who blew themselves up in Kampala

 Succession in Uganda

 Uganda to reopen schools, economy in January 2022, Museveni says

 DP Ruto asks Museveni to release Kenyan lorries

