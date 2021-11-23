US Embassy warns of possible terror attack in Ethiopia
By Betty Njeru
November 23rd 2021
The United States Embassy in Ethiopia has issued a warning of a possible terror attack in the capital, Addis Ababa.
The US Embassy notified on Wednesday that terrorists may target diplomatic facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, local government facilities, and other public facilities.
“US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and avoid areas frequented by foreigners,” the embassy noted.
The US has advised Americans to avoid crowds, be vigilant in public places and markets and carry a valid form of identification.
The embassy further advised its citizens in Ethiopia to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive frequent security updates.
The warning comes just days after US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman left Ethiopia at the weekend, after meetings with senior government officials.
The US State Department yesterday called for an end to the fighting in the East Africa nation.
“We have continued to call for the parties to engage in diplomacy in furtherance of a cessation of hostilities, just as we have reiterated the calls of the international community for an end to the human rights abuses and violations that we've seen," State Department spokesman Ned Price told international media.
