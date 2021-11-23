× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
US Embassy warns of possible terror attack in Ethiopia

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | November 23rd 2021

Security personnel man Sololo Police Station along the Kenya-Ethiopia Border. [Godfrey Ounduh, Standard]

The United States Embassy in Ethiopia has issued a warning of a possible terror attack in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The US Embassy notified on Wednesday that terrorists may target diplomatic facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, local government facilities, and other public facilities.

“US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and avoid areas frequented by foreigners,” the embassy noted.

The US has advised Americans to avoid crowds, be vigilant in public places and markets and carry a valid form of identification.

KEEP READING

 Police in Kenya on high alert following attack in Uganda

 Twin blasts in Uganda capital kill two, injure dozens

 Wanted: DCI offers Sh10m bounty for five suspected terrorists

 Keeping our restaurant business afloat in a pandemic

The embassy further advised its citizens in Ethiopia to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive frequent security updates. 

The warning comes just days after US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman left Ethiopia at the weekend, after meetings with senior government officials.

The US State Department yesterday called for an end to the fighting in the East Africa nation.

“We have continued to call for the parties to engage in diplomacy in furtherance of a cessation of hostilities, just as we have reiterated the calls of the international community for an end to the human rights abuses and violations that we've seen," State Department spokesman Ned Price told international media.

