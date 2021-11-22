Five dead, more than 40 injured in Wisconsin parade accident
WORLD
By Winfrey Owino and Agencies
| November 22nd 2021
Five people have succumbed and over 40 others injured after a car ploughed into a parade in Wisconsin, police say.
Viral footage posted online shows a red sports utility vehicle (SUV) driving through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, at around 16:40 local time.
Police chief Dan Thompson said the SUV car hit dozens of people at the parade including children.
BBC reports a local resident, Angelito Tenorio saying he had just finished marching in the parade when the incident occurred.
KEEP READING
Recount in Wisconsin demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin
Ipsos poll shows Biden lead over Trump growing in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania
"We saw an SUV... just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are struck by the vehicle," BBC reports.
Chief Thompson said officers had recovered a suspect vehicle and a person of interest was in custody, but gave no further details. He added the investigation was "very fluid".
Fire chief Steven Howard told the press that his department had taken 11 adults and 12 children to nearby hospitals after the incident.
One person is in custody. The incident does not appear to be an act of terrorism at this time, officials say.
The suspect appeared to have been fleeing another scene when he ran into people at the parade, a law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told the BBC's US partner CBS News.
Eldoro Girls’ parents protest over Sh6m charges for dormitory fireThe school’s board of management ruled that each parent will part with Sh6,283 to cater for the damages.
I have zero regrets for turning up for Nick Mwendwa, Havi saysHavi’s revelation comes a week since the ousted FKF chairman Mwendwa got a temporary reprieve after a court released him on bail.
MOST READ
DCI asks to meet Nyeri driver sacked for reporting students smoking bhang
COUNTIES
By Jael Mboga
- Why Kikuyu praise and worship songs dominate Meru church services
EASTERN
- Archbishop Anyolo installed in Nairobi as Muhatia takes Kisumu
NATIONAL
- Judiciary report: Cases of bigamy increased in Covid year
NATIONAL
- For 85 minutes, Kamala Harris was US President
AMERICA
By Reuters
- Police to give Sh60m reward after arrest of terror escapees
NATIONAL