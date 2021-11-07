Profile: Xi Jinping, the man who leads CPC on new journey
| November 7th 2021
Few political parties worldwide could boast such a long history and uninterrupted period of state governance as the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has been China's ruling party for 72 years. Presently, Xi Jinping is the core of the CPC leadership.
Before him, generations of central collective leadership had spanned the decades with Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao as chief representatives.
Since being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, Xi has been seen as a man of determination and action, a man of profound thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited a legacy but dares to innovate, and a man who has forward-looking vision and is committed to working tirelessly.
Under his leadership, China is becoming a powerful country and is now entering an era of strength, according to Channel News Asia.
