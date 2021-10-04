× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp crash in global outage

WORLD
By Mireri Junior and Agencies | October 4th 2021

Facebook Inc's suite of apps. [Courtesy]

Facebook on Monday night apologised as millions of its users reported problems accessing its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook's communications department, tweeted on Monday: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

WhatsApp on its part thanked its users for their patience in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

The tweet read: "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.”

KEEP READING

 Man returns home after 47 years, annoyed to find his two wives remarried

 Insta-harm: What researchers have found about dangers of Instagram

 How social media has robbed us of life’s little surprises

 Absa profit jumps 833pc to Sh5.6 billion

The popular social media platforms including Instagram went down on Monday evening in a major outage affecting millions around the world.

According to DownDetector, the issues started at around 6.44 pm, and are affecting users globally.

Downdetector, which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 22,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

WhatsApp was also trending on Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), with more than 850,000 tweets.

A similar issue with the three apps was recorded in April 2019, when they crashed for around two hours before resuming normal operations.

The July 2019 crash was linked a “routine maintenance operation” accidentally triggered a bug that made it difficult for users to upload or send photos and videos

“A “routine maintenance operation” accidentally triggered a bug that made it difficult for users to upload or send photos and videos,” a Facebook spokesperson told the media after the outage.

In March 2019, another outage lasting as long as 24 hours that hit Facebook services was blamed on a “server configuration change”.

The March 13 outage was believed to be the worst ever for the internet giant, which reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Edgar Obare's Instagram Account de-activated | HOT TOPICS

WhatsApp users have until 15th May to accept a privacy policy on the platform

VIRTUAL MANYATTAS: Teacher in Kajiado County using WhatsApp to conduct classes

Covid-19: 322 recover as 77 test positive in last 24 hours
Kenya’s Covid-19 toll reached 5,141 after one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours
Nairobi residents to get free eye screening and cataract surgeries
The initiative has been sponsored by the office of Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris.

MOST READ

Pakistan blames agents for deserting nationals now stranded in Nairobi
Pakistan blames agents for deserting nationals now stranded in Nairobi

NATIONAL

By Kamore Maina

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister
Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

By Reuters | 8 hours ago

Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth
Thousands rally for Tunisian president urging change to political system

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Thousands rally for Tunisian president urging change to political system

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC