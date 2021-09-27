× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Protesters in eastern Sudan shut oil import pipeline - ministry

WORLD
By Reuters | September 27th 2021
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. [Reuters, Hannibal Hanschke]

Protesters in eastern Sudan shut a pipeline that carries imported crude oil to the capital Khartoum, but there are enough reserves for the country's needs for up to ten days, the ministry of energy and oil said on Saturday.

Khartoum oil refinery, which produces fuel for domestic consumption, is still working normally, the ministry added in a statement.

Another pipeline used for exporting crude oil from neighbouring South Sudan is still working but it is vulnerable to freezing and damage because the protesters are blocking a vessel from loading the oil, it said.

Oil depots at Bashayer oil terminal port in eastern Sudan will be fully filled after ten days at the most if the blockage of exports continued, the ministry said. That would in turn cause South Sudanese oil fields to halt production.

Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan are shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in the region.

KEEP READING

 Bank estimates $2.5 billion oil pipeline debt

 Trump displeased by bar on oil pipeline construction

  Tullow revs up oil pipeline project as it eyes 2020 completion date

 How Kenya is pulling a fast one on Uganda’s oil

The ministry appealed to the protesters to end the shutdown within a week to spare the country huge financial and technical losses.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya - Uganda Oil Pipeline Agreement to take center stage at the Heads of States Summit in Uganda

Kenya to go back to drawing board after Uganda turns her eyes on Tanzania oil pipeline route

UHURU HOSTS MUSEVENI ANALYSIS: Uganda in talks with Kenya over oil pipeline

State's Sh1.2b centre to address drug menace
Parliament is pushing for the speedy construction of the Sh1.2 billion drug abuse rehabilitation facility in Mombasa County.
Maasai Mara University notice to cap retirement age at 60 found 'illegal'
Court has declared null and void a November 2018 notice by Maasai Mara University capping the retirement age of its non-teaching staff at 60.

MOST READ

Boda boda operator shot dead after refusing to bribe police
Boda boda operator shot dead after refusing to bribe police

NAIROBI

By Jacinta Mutura

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor
Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life, says Jaishankar

By Standard Reporter | 7 hours ago

Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life, says Jaishankar
Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies in Mali prison

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies in Mali prison
Taliban issues 11 tough rules for media organisations in new censor plot

By Agencies | 2 days ago

Taliban issues 11 tough rules for media organisations in new censor plot

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC