Protesters in eastern Sudan shut oil import pipeline - ministry
WORLD
By Reuters
| September 27th 2021
Protesters in eastern Sudan shut a pipeline that carries imported crude oil to the capital Khartoum, but there are enough reserves for the country's needs for up to ten days, the ministry of energy and oil said on Saturday.
Khartoum oil refinery, which produces fuel for domestic consumption, is still working normally, the ministry added in a statement.
Another pipeline used for exporting crude oil from neighbouring South Sudan is still working but it is vulnerable to freezing and damage because the protesters are blocking a vessel from loading the oil, it said.
Oil depots at Bashayer oil terminal port in eastern Sudan will be fully filled after ten days at the most if the blockage of exports continued, the ministry said. That would in turn cause South Sudanese oil fields to halt production.
Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan are shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in the region.
KEEP READING
Bank estimates $2.5 billion oil pipeline debt
Trump displeased by bar on oil pipeline construction
Tullow revs up oil pipeline project as it eyes 2020 completion date
The ministry appealed to the protesters to end the shutdown within a week to spare the country huge financial and technical losses.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya - Uganda Oil Pipeline Agreement to take center stage at the Heads of States Summit in Uganda
Kenya to go back to drawing board after Uganda turns her eyes on Tanzania oil pipeline route
UHURU HOSTS MUSEVENI ANALYSIS: Uganda in talks with Kenya over oil pipeline
State's Sh1.2b centre to address drug menaceParliament is pushing for the speedy construction of the Sh1.2 billion drug abuse rehabilitation facility in Mombasa County.
Maasai Mara University notice to cap retirement age at 60 found 'illegal'Court has declared null and void a November 2018 notice by Maasai Mara University capping the retirement age of its non-teaching staff at 60.
MOST READ
Boda boda operator shot dead after refusing to bribe police
NAIROBI
- EACC raises alarm over fee hike crisis in schools
EDUCATION
- Joho says petition seeking his removal is unconstitutional
NATIONAL
- LSK President to challenge roll out of teacher refresher courses by TSC
EDUCATION
- KQ admits aircraft’s loss of communication over Germany
NATIONAL
- Be cautious while reporting rape cases, DCI
NATIONAL