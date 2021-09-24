× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Britain's non-recognition of Africa-administered vaccines regrettable - AU

AFRICA
By Reuters | September 24th 2021

John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the CDC, speaks at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [Reuters]

The African Union's (AU) top health official called Britain's lack of recognition for coronavirus vaccines administered in Africa regrettable, saying on Thursday it sends a confusing public health message.

England announced last week that it would expand the list of countries from which it recognises vaccines, adding 17 others beyond the initial list of the United States and Europe. None of those countries are in Africa.

The British government sets coronavirus policy for England, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own rules.

"We regret that the UK would take this position. We are calling on them to review this because it doesn't speak to the spirit of true solidarity and cooperation," said Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director John Nkengasong.

KEEP READING

 Home alone: Kenyans don’t understand why man’s angry after wives leave him

 Empty plates as maize prices rise 80pc in drought-hit regions

 Lukaku questions impact of taking knee in battle against racism

 Covid-19 scandals

"If ... you send us vaccines and we use those vaccines and you say you don't recognise people that have been immunised with those vaccines... it sends a very challenging message for us," he said.

The British High Commission in Kenya said in a joint statement with the Kenyan Health Ministry on Tuesday that it takes time to set up a system to recognise vaccine certificates for international travel.

Richard Mihigo, a World Health Organization official, echoed this, saying the issue is fundamentally about certificates.

"We need to see how some of these certificates that are generated could be mutually recognised by different countries," Mihigo, coordinator for the WHO's Immunization and Vaccines Development Programme Africa, told a news conference on Thursday.

However, Africa's vaccination rate is still very low. Just 4% of Africans have been vaccinated and much of the continent remains in the midst of a third wave, Nkengasong said.

Monthly vaccine shipments to the continent would have to jump seven-fold to reach a United Nations goal of 70% immunisation of the population by September 2022, WHO Africa said in a separate statement. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

Problems mount for Koeman after Barcelona's away draw with Cadiz
The pressure continues to mount on FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman after his side was held to a 0-0 draw away to Cadiz on Thursday.
Home alone: Kenyans don’t understand why man’s angry after wives leave him
On the day of his return, he told The Standard that he’d been in Nairobi, Tanzania and Oloitoktok, where he worked as a construction worker.

MOST READ

We’re broke, Moi University now admits
We’re broke, Moi University now admits

EDUCATION

By Peter Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Bobi Wine, Kizza Besigye condemn re-arrest of opposition MP

By Too Jared | 3 hours ago

Bobi Wine, Kizza Besigye condemn re-arrest of opposition MP
Sudan's military criticizes civilian politicians after coup attempt

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Sudan's military criticizes civilian politicians after coup attempt
Uganda to scale up vaccination, relaxes some Covid-19 restrictions

By Winfrey Owino | 1 day ago

Uganda to scale up vaccination, relaxes some Covid-19 restrictions
Five killed, 50 injured in Burundi grenade blasts

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Five killed, 50 injured in Burundi grenade blasts

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC