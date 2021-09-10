× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Pope Francis sends 15,000 ice-creams to prisoners in Rome

EUROPE
By Reuters | September 10th 2021

Pope Francis in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, 2021. [Reuters]

They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things.

During one of Italy's hottest summers on record, Pope Francis sent 15,000 ice creams to inmates in Rome's two prisons, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement from the pope's charity office said they were sent to the two prisons - the older Regina Coeli jail on the Tiber River in the centre and the modern Rebibbia prison in the city's outskirts.

They were delivered in his name by Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is known as "the pope's almoner" or one who distributes alms to the poor.

KEEP READING

 Alfa Romeo: Inside Kenya’s exclusive motor club

 Returning hero Lukaku sets Chelsea on way to 2-0 win at Arsenal

 Hungry Lukaku 'fit and ready' to face Arsenal

 Lukaku back at Chelsea as a more complete player

An ice cream shop sells ice cream dedicated to Pope Francis in Cassano allo Jonio, southern Italy. [Reuters]

Krajewski, at 57 one of the youngest cardinals, has also set up medical and bathing facilities for the homeless near the Vatican at Francis' direction since the pontiff's election in 2013.

The summer was one of the hottest on record in Italy, with one city in Sicily reporting 49 Celsius in August, believed to be the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

Krajewski's office also sent a $600,000 computerized tomography (CT) scan machine to a health facility in Madagascar and about 2 million euros ($2.37 million) of funds to improve medical facilities in three unnamed African countries during the summer, the statement said.

Sh60 million boost for persons with disabilities in Kakamega
At least 49,000 persons living with disabilities have been identified in Kakamega's 12 sub-counties.
Roads to cushion cane farmers from incurring losses
Mature cane has overstayed on farms in the region because poor roads had made it impossible for trucks to access cane plantations.
MOST READ

Viral picture of woman hanging precariously on fence not Omanga’s
Viral picture of woman hanging precariously on fence not Omanga’s

FACT CHECK

By Mireri Junior

.
