× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence

WORLD
By Reuters | September 2nd 2021

The twins were born at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage. [Courtesy]

An elephant in Sri Lanka gave birth to twins on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 80 years, wildlife authorities said.

The twins, both males, were born to 25-year-old Surangi at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in the central hills of the country, an orphanage spokesperson said.

Their father, 17-year-old Pandu, is also an orphanage resident.

Video footage from local Hiru TV media showed the grey calves on their feet and eating leaves around their mother's legs.

KEEP READING

 Agony of residents as marauding jumbos raid farms in Kerio Valley

 Beautiful views that make dusty park tick

 No end in sight for Kerio Valley farmers and elephants conflict

 Rarieda residents decry monkey invasion

Sri Lankan elephant experts said twins were last born to a domesticated elephant in the country in 1941.

One of Sri Lanka's biggest tourist attractions, Pinnawala was set up in 1975 to care for wild elephants that needed to be rescued or treated for injuries.

There are around 7,500 wild elephants in Sri Lanka, which has a population of 22 million people.

RELATED VIDEOS

CORD leader Raila Odinga terms the burning of ivory stockpiles as a PR exercise

Kenya set to burn 105 tonnes of Ivory, KTN's Denis Onsarigo with the update

World leaders converge in Kenya to discuss how to eliminate poaching

Share this story
Resident’s Association opposes plan to charge parking in estates
KARA opposes Nairobi Metropolitan Services plan to introduce the collection of parking fees from residential areas within the county.
Taliban prepare to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil
Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on social media a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul.

MOST READ

I need psychological help: Mother of brothers lynched in Kitengela opens up
I need psychological help: Mother of brothers lynched in Kitengela opens up

COUNTIES

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Taliban prepare to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

By Reuters | 59 minutes ago

Taliban prepare to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil
Ivory Coast TV presenter convicted of glorifying rape

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Ivory Coast TV presenter convicted of glorifying rape
Rwandan president removes justice minister amid 'Hotel Rwanda' hero trial

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

Rwandan president removes justice minister amid 'Hotel Rwanda' hero trial
As Afghanistan adjusts to Taliban rule, music goes silent

By Reuters | 1 day ago

As Afghanistan adjusts to Taliban rule, music goes silent

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC