× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Kibaki Cabinets Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Kibaki Cabinets
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Devotees observe annual Urs of Sufi Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi in J-K’s Budgam

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | August 31st 2021

India: On the day of the 750th annual ‘Urs’ of the famous Sufi saint Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi, several devotees in Pakherpora shrine and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district observed the day, following Covid-19 protocols.

This Sufi saint had come from Balkh town in Afghanistan and later settled at this place which is presently known as Pakherpora. Devotees in limited numbers attended the Urs and offered prayers.

“The Urs of the Syed Ali aali ul Balkhi is being observed in the month of August as per Islamic or Lunar calendar. Due to Covid protocols, only limited devotees were allowed to visit the shrine. Devotees across the valley participated in the night long special functions and offered prayers,” said Ghulam Muhammad Nawaz who is a Member of the Shrine community.

The District administration Budgam has issued Covid guidelines under which this festival or Urs was observed.

A devotee at the venue named Abdul Rashid said, “Sufi Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi was one of the greatest Sufi who had spread the message of peace, love and humanity, peace and brotherhood among all communities of Kashmir Valley. We have come here to offer prayers.”

KEEP READING

 5 things that can help young entrepreneurs to grow robust businesses

 Court rules in favour of 3,500 Nubians over KR evictions

 Private sector’s role in creating a better society

 Lorry bursts into flames, killing five in Webuye [Photos]

People at the venue were seen wearing masks and adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Urs of Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi (RA) was observed with fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm at the famous shrine of Pakherpora Charar-i-sharief in Budgam. A number of devotees attended the Urs and got enlightened, offered prayers and carried out other religious activities.

Earlier, on June 26, on the occasion of the 395th annual ‘Urs’ or the festival of the famous Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Naseeb Ud Din Ghazi (RA), several devotees in Bijbehara and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district observed the day, following COVID-19 protocols.

RELATED VIDEOS

CoG issue ultimatum to the National Government over delayed disbursement of funds to counties

Politicians challenge the Police to investigate the murder of Jacob Juma

Your Health- Looming crisis in nursing sector Wed 4th May 2016

Share this story
Sakaja to battle NMS in senate over estate parking fees
Sakaja has proposed to summon NMS to the Senate chambers over parking fees levied in the city’s residential areas, terming the move as exploitative
Evacuation of citizens, assistance to distressed Afghan nationals
Over 3000 calls were attended by officials and they responded to 7,826 Whatsapp message.

MOST READ

I wouldn't wish Covid even on my worst enemy, says Raila man after second attack
I wouldn't wish Covid even on my worst enemy, says Raila man after second attack

NATIONAL

By Rosa Agutu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Evacuation of citizens, assistance to distressed Afghan nationals

By Standard Reporter | 1 hour ago

Evacuation of citizens, assistance to distressed Afghan nationals
Kasmir varsity girls lauded for achieving maximum gold medals

By Standard Reporter | 2 hours ago

Kasmir varsity girls lauded for achieving maximum gold medals
Indian government committed to ensuring full evacuation from Afghanistan as soon as possible

By Standard Reporter | 8 hours ago

Indian government committed to ensuring full evacuation from Afghanistan as soon as possible
Kabul airport explosion appears to be suicide attack

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Kabul airport explosion appears to be suicide attack

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC