Devotees observe annual Urs of Sufi Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi in J-K’s Budgam
By Standard Reporter | August 31st 2021
This Sufi saint had come from Balkh town in Afghanistan and later settled at this place which is presently known as Pakherpora. Devotees in limited numbers attended the Urs and offered prayers.
“The Urs of the Syed Ali aali ul Balkhi is being observed in the month of August as per Islamic or Lunar calendar. Due to Covid protocols, only limited devotees were allowed to visit the shrine. Devotees across the valley participated in the night long special functions and offered prayers,” said Ghulam Muhammad Nawaz who is a Member of the Shrine community.
The District administration Budgam has issued Covid guidelines under which this festival or Urs was observed.
A devotee at the venue named Abdul Rashid said, “Sufi Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi was one of the greatest Sufi who had spread the message of peace, love and humanity, peace and brotherhood among all communities of Kashmir Valley. We have come here to offer prayers.”
People at the venue were seen wearing masks and adhering to Covid-19 protocols.
Urs of Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi (RA) was observed with fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm at the famous shrine of Pakherpora Charar-i-sharief in Budgam. A number of devotees attended the Urs and got enlightened, offered prayers and carried out other religious activities.
Earlier, on June 26, on the occasion of the 395th annual ‘Urs’ or the festival of the famous Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Naseeb Ud Din Ghazi (RA), several devotees in Bijbehara and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district observed the day, following COVID-19 protocols.
