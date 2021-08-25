2 police officers, lone gunman die in fierce exchange near French Embassy in Dar
By Brian Okoth | August 25th 2021
Two police officers died after a lone gunman opened fire near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Wednesday morning.
The suspect was also killed in the exchange, police say.
Confirming the incident, Tanzania’s Inspector-General of Police Simon Sirro said the suspect, whose motive wasn’t immediately clear, had earlier opened fire on police officers who had responded to distress calls by passersby.
The felled suspect was carrying an AK-47 rifle outside the Embassy and appeared to control traffic on the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, raising suspicion.
Earlier Wednesday, the US warned its citizens to avoid the road following heavy exchange of gunfire near the French Embassy.
Police say preliminary investigations indicate the suspect, 29, was on a robbery mission.
US issues alert after shooting near French embassy, Dar es SalaamThe unidentified shooter was gunned down by security agents outside the French embassy gate.
