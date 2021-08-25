× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2 police officers, lone gunman die in fierce exchange near French Embassy in Dar

AFRICA
By Brian Okoth | August 25th 2021

The incident happened on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Wednesday, August 25. [Screengrab]

Two police officers died after a lone gunman opened fire near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Wednesday morning.

The suspect was also killed in the exchange, police say.

Confirming the incident, Tanzania’s Inspector-General of Police Simon Sirro said the suspect, whose motive wasn’t immediately clear, had earlier opened fire on police officers who had responded to distress calls by passersby.

The felled suspect was carrying an AK-47 rifle outside the Embassy and appeared to control traffic on the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, raising suspicion.

Earlier Wednesday, the US warned its citizens to avoid the road following heavy exchange of gunfire near the French Embassy.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the suspect, 29, was on a robbery mission.

After BBI blow in court, now fully implement Constitution
To realise the original intent of the Constitution, current and future political leadership must allow its full implementation.
US issues alert after shooting near French embassy, Dar es Salaam
The unidentified shooter was gunned down by security agents outside the French embassy gate.

High Court Judge gives couple life lessons on sex and lies
High Court Judge gives couple life lessons on sex and lies

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

