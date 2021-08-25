× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uganda receives 51 out of expected 2, 000 Afghan refugees

AFRICA
By Winfrey Owino | August 25th 2021

Evacuees crowd the interior of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, carrying some 640 Afghans to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021. The picture was taken on August 15, 2021. [Reuters]

The Government of the Republic of Uganda has received some 51 evacuees from Afghanistan days after the Taliban took over Kabul, the country’s capital city.

The 51 are part of the 2, 000 refugees who are expected to arrive in Uganda, for a temporary stay as the United States makes a plan on the way forward.

In a statement dated August 25, the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they arrived at the Entebbe International Airport aboard a privately chartered flight.

“The decision to host those in need is informed by our government’s consistent policy of receiving refugees and persons in distress and playing a responsible role in matters of international concern,” the foreign affairs ministry said.

KEEP READING

 How digital marketing can boost your sales

 Bad roads add costs for farmers transporting cane to sugar mills

 Why we must guard CBC as Kenyans

 Reports: Real Madrid make $188.11 million bid for Mbappe

The ministry says the evacuees, who include men, women and children, underwent mandatory Covid-19 testing and required quarantine procedures before jetting into the country and that more are expected in the country in the coming days.

On Saturday, August 14, Uganda’s Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees minister, Esther Anyakun, said the landlocked country would be a temporary home to about 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

The Daily Monitor reported the minister was acting on a request from the US government that was approved by President Yoweri Museveni, allowing the refugees in the country for three months as the US government meets the expenses.

"We expect to host them temporarily before they can be relocated by the US government," Anyakun said.

Reports by the BBC indicated the Taliban swept across Afghanistan in just 10 days, taking control of towns and cities across the country after taking their first provincial capital on August 6 and by August 15, they were at the gates of Kabul.

Their takeover prompted tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, many arriving in the Afghan capital, others heading for neighbouring countries as chaos intensified in Kabul.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country leaving thousands of his countrymen and women with no option but to pull the same move.

RELATED VIDEOS

Rights organizations demand action over high cases of police brutality

Police on the spot over use of brutal force

Your health: The government will not force anyone to take the COVID-19 jab

Share this story
Kalonzo Musyoka summoned by DCI over Yatta land grabbing claims
Kalonzo has been summoned by DCI officials to clear his name over claims that he illegally acquired his Yatta land.
Bad tax policies are killing local firms, says KAM
Parliament recently shot down a law that sought to give Kenyan businesses preference on tenders.

MOST READ

EACC summons Chuka University VC over academic papers
EACC summons Chuka University VC over academic papers

EDUCATION

By Augustine Oduor

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Lawyer for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero deported for visa violation

By Reuters | 3 hours ago

Lawyer for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero deported for visa violation
Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal
Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children
Zambia swears in Hakainde Hichilema as new president

By Betty Njeru | 23 hours ago

Zambia swears in Hakainde Hichilema as new president

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC