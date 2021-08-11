× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'The Qaud', becoming a matter of concern for Beijing

ASIA
By Standard Reporter | August 11th 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting with Asia-Pacific nation leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021. [Reuters]

After the first meeting of "the Quad" in 2017, the Chinese Foreign Minister scoffed at it as a "headline-grabbing idea," but within a few years, "the Quad" has become a matter of concern for Beijing.

In March 2021, when the Quad held its first leader-level summit, Chinese officials had begun to view the Quad with growing concern.

Since then, Beijing has concluded that the Quad represents one of the most consequential challenges to Chinese ambitions in the years ahead, Foreign Affair reported. Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe had considered the Quad as a way to build the four countries' capacity to work together.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

The Quad is uniquely problematic for China's strategy because its aim of unifying a multilateral coalition of resistance has the potential to stiffen spines across the whole of the Indo-Pacific and possibly beyond, Foreign Affair reported.

KEEP READING

 Nigeria seeks Sh109 billion for key gas pipeline

 China, Philippines tension flares up over South China Sea encroachment

 China committing human rights abuses in Tibet through its labour programme

 Mudavadi's tough task of picking ANC flagbearer in race to succeed Oparanya

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. [Reuters]

For the Chinese President, a point of introspection is that whether the Quad will evolve to be comprehensive enough to effectively balance against China? Thereafter deciding if Beijing's global dominance is inevitable or not.

Initially, Chinese experts considered that a relatively straightforward solution to the new challenge from the Quad is wedging between the members of Quad by stressing each state's overwhelming dependence on the Chinese market. But Beijing has struggled to mount an effective response to the Quad challenge.

Following the Quad Ministerial meeting in 2020 and several Malabar exercises, Wang Yi had shifted his words slamming the effort to build an "Indo-Pacific NATO" and calling the Quad's Indo-Pacific strategy "a big underlying security risk" to the region, Foreign Affair reported. Meanwhile, President Biden's administration had proposed the first in-person "Quad" meeting with leaders of India, Japan and Australia in late September.

This meeting would mark unity among the four Indo-Pacific democracies amid China's growing assertiveness, President Biden is seeking to build "a position of strength" to directly engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping The meeting is expected to clamp down on China's so-called 'vaccine diplomacy', in which Beijing is giving vaccine shots to the developing nations.

Various issues including vaccine production and cooperation in infrastructural projects could also be discussed in this meeting.  

RELATED VIDEOS

Senator Gideon Moi calls upon the Mt. Kenya region leaders to join the One Kenya Alliance

Senator Murkomen unpacks Uhuru's Madaraka Day speech, the fate of Big 4 Agenda & Judiciary -NEWSHOUR

Senator Murkomen: After the elections of 2017 the Jubilee administration lost direction | NEWSHOUR

Share this story
The pregnant racing athlete’s story
During the recent Tokyo Olympics, the picture of Alysia Montano racing while pregnant circulated on social media
Nigeria seeks Sh109 billion for key gas pipeline
It is the latest sign of falling Chinese financial support for infrastructure projects across Africa.

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Afghanistan’s elusive peace: Measures to end proxy war

By Standard Reporter | 3 days ago

Afghanistan’s elusive peace: Measures to end proxy war
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was ‘brutally murdered’ by Taliban, US media report says

By Standard Reporter | 4 days ago

Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was ‘brutally murdered’ by Taliban, US media report says
China 'firmly opposes' Tibetan monk attending Blinken's India event

By Standard Reporter | 4 days ago

China 'firmly opposes' Tibetan monk attending Blinken's India event
How a revolutionary from Bengal got Japan hooked to Indian curry

By Standard Reporter | 5 days ago

How a revolutionary from Bengal got Japan hooked to Indian curry

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC