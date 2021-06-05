× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden rejects new Republican infrastructure offer

AMERICA
By Reuters | June 5th 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures toward Senator Shelley Capito (R-WV) during an infrastructure meeting with Republican Senators at the White House in Washington, U.S on May 13, 2021.[Reuters]

President Joe Biden and Republicans entered the weekend sharply at odds over how to craft an infrastructure deal that could satisfy their camps, imperiling the odds of a bipartisan deal.

Democrat Biden shot down a new proposal from the main Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, that increased spending by about $50 billion over their last offer, the White House said.

Biden rejected the offer, saying it "did not meet his objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs."

Republicans had previously offered roughly $257 billion in new spending, short of the $2.25 trillion Biden initially offered and suggested he might bring down to as low as $1 trillion.

KEEP READING

 Wiper’s diaspora mourns Kalembe Ndile

 Ruto moves to solidify Mt Kenya base

 'Get a shot, have a beer': Biden, Anheuser-Busch push July vaccination goal

 Biden to suspend Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge

And while the two sides agreed to speak again on Monday, the White House also strongly signaled that they may seek a path forward with other Republican lawmakers or even with only Democrats.

"He indicated to Senator Capito that he would continue to engage a number of Senators in both parties in the hopes of achieving a more substantial package," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Up until now, Capito has been Biden's primary negotiating partner. Monday's conversation will be their third in a week.

Biden is eager to show that he made a good-faith effort at a bipartisan deal, sources said, but he risks creating division among Democrats, some who believe he is giving up too much to Republicans. Democrats hold narrow majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

A Capito spokesperson offered scant detail of what was discussed on the call, saying that they "continued negotiating" and discussed both sides' views.

UNCERTAIN PATH

Friday's call showed serious hurdles remain to bipartisan negotiations even just two days after Biden floated his biggest concession yet.

Biden offered to drop his plan to raise corporate tax rates as high as 28% during an Oval Office meeting with Capito, sources said, replacing it with a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies pay taxes.

Republican leaders see corporate tax hikes to finance the construction of roads, bridges, water pipes and other projects as a non-starter.

Biden could now choose to strike a deal including most of his wish list that might, at best, only secure the backing of his fellow Democrats.

Doing so would require seeking a party-line "reconciliation" vote. Reconciliation circumvents Senate rules that effectively require 60 votes to pass most legislation.

But Biden's one-on-one sessions between Biden and Capito are increasingly testing liberal Democrats' patience by watering down their goals and delaying legislative action in the period before Congress goes into recess for summer vacation.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a liberal courted by the White House, said Republicans have passed massive tax cuts without bipartisan support and that he saw no reason Democrats couldn't move forward in similar fashion.

"Please don't tell me we can't use the same tools to help working people," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

A group of young activists from the Sunrise Movement, which wants to halt climate change and create jobs, gathered in front of the White House on Friday to protest what they called Biden's broken promises and pandering to Republicans.

"We are demanding that he stops working with the GOP, that he meets with us instead and that he passes the biggest, most robust infrastructure package that he can," said 24-year-old Ellen Sciales, one of the members of the Sunrise Movement that was consulted by Biden's presidential campaign.

House lawmakers have already started work on a bill that may end up as a one-party effort. Biden called the Democratic leader of a congressional committee working on that bill, Peter DeFazio, to "to offer his support" for that initial work, Psaki said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had said the White House sees Monday - when Congress returns from a one-week break - as a critical date to see progress in talks.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki stopped short on Friday of declaring any deadline.

“We’re going to keep a range of pathways open,” she told reporters.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

New Democratic Party, TND announces it will field a presidential candidate for 2022 elections

Moise Katumbi nominated as presidential candidate for the November poll in DRC

Kenya Airways Pilots strike called off after agreement was reached with Pilot's Association

Share this story
County Govt. ambulance runs over 3rd Year university student
The ambulance driver, who remains unidentified, fled the scene after the vehicle hurtled to the roadside.
Kenya under 20 squad yet to reach recommended fitness levels as they prepare for Barthes Trophy
The tournament has attracted four countries.

MOST READ

34 judges appointed by Uhuru take oath
34 judges appointed by Uhuru take oath

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years

By Reuters | 18 hours ago

Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years
Chauvin seeks probation for Floyd death, state wants 30 years

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Chauvin seeks probation for Floyd death, state wants 30 years
'Get a shot, have a beer': Biden, Anheuser-Busch push July vaccination goal

By Reuters | 2 days ago

'Get a shot, have a beer': Biden, Anheuser-Busch push July vaccination goal
Biden to suspend Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Biden to suspend Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC