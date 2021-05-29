× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Canadian MP apologises after being caught on camera urinating in coffee cup

WORLD
By Mireri Junior | May 29th 2021

Quebec district of Pontiac MP Will Amos in the House of Commons. [Courtesy]

A Canadian lawmaker is temporarily stepping down from some duties and is “seeking help” after being caught on camera urinating during parliamentary proceedings.

William Amos, who has represented the Quebec district of Pontiac since 2015 for the Liberal Party said he will step aside temporarily from his role as parliamentary secretary to industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

He will also step down from committee duties so he can get help.

The legislator, however, said he will continue to discharge his duties as MP and thanked his staff and family for their love and support.

Williams apologised profusely after the May 27 incident that took place during a House of Commons’ virtual meeting.

According to sources, Amos was talking on the phone when he peed in a coffee cup rather than end his call.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter handle, William Amos while rendering his apology, said his action embarrassed him, adding that he was not aware he was on camera while peeing.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

 "Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realising I was on camera,” he said.

"I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them.

"While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologise unreservedly."

The latest incident comes just a month after he appeared on-screen unclothed and moving around his office on a House of Commons video feed visible to MPs and staff.

A still photograph of the screen view during the meeting was widely circulated on Twitter, showing the lawmaker with no clothes on but holding a black object.

In a bilingual Twitter apology, Amos said the appearance resulted from "a really unfortunate mistake."

"I accidentally left my camera on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog," he added, apologizing to his colleagues.

"We don't need these sorts of distractions in the pandemic!" he added in French.

Amos, however, held an object blocking any view of his private parts and did not seem aware he was on camera.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Canadian politicians have incorporated "virtual parliament" into their procedures. Unlike the live parliamentary channel, the footage of Amos was not visible to the public.

