× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Grow cannabis not tobacco - Malawi president

AFRICA
By Reuters | May 13th 2021
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera. [Courtesy]

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera warned on Wednesday that his country's leading foreign exchange earner, tobacco, was in terminal decline and he urged a switch to high-growth crops like cannabis, which was legalised locally for some uses last year.

Chakwera made the comments during a state of the nation address in which he said tobacco was expected to earn less than $200 million in 2021, a figure roughly similar to the past two years but well below previous annual earnings that used to top $350 million.

On Wednesday, neighbouring Zimbabwe's government also changed its regulations to encourage investment in cannabis.

"The inconvenient truth ... is that while Malawi has come a long way by relying on tobacco as our ... largest single crop contributor to our GDP, this reliance is now seriously threatened by declining demand worldwide," Chakwera said.

"Clearly we need to diversify and grow other crops like cannabis, which was legalized last year for industrial and medicinal use," he added.

KEEP READING

 Suspect in Sh15m bhang case refuses to take plea

 Suspects accused of cultivating Sh15m bhang refuse to take plea

 The politics of weed ablaze on 4/20

 Covid vaccines expire in Malawi

Tobacco was a stain on an otherwise booming agricultural sector, which the president said would enable economic growth to recover to 3.8% this year, according to the latest forecasts, and would push it to 5.4% next year.

A woman works on her barley tobacco in Chalenga village, some 20 km west of the capital Lilongwe. [Reuters]

That compared with last year's lacklustre 1.9% growth owing to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Decades of public health education have gradually convinced people worldwide of the dangers of tobacco, leading to a sustained drop in sales. At the same time, cannabis has started to be accepted as a medicine.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Malawi's parliament passed a bill in February last year that makes it legal to cultivate and process cannabis for medicines and hemp fibre used in industry, but stops short of decriminalising recreational use.

Chakwera said the agriculture ministry would "search for a basket of alternative crops so that by 2030, Malawi can do away with its reliance on tobacco."

Countries around the world are either legalising or relaxing laws on cannabis, including several in southern Africa such as Zambia, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's new rules will allow investors to wholly own cannabis businesses, a departure from previous requirements to partner with the government. They also allow cannabis to be produced anywhere in Zimbabwe, instead of in restricted locations. Investors can keep export earnings in U.S. dollars for up to four years, a government statement said. 

RELATED VIDEOS

UN warns of looming refugee crisis in Malawi

Mapambano, siasa na ukombozi wa nchi ya Malawi | MIRATHI YA SIASA

Wazee wa Kibukusu waizika maiti iliyokuja bila kichwa kutoka Malawi

Share this story
Kenya ancient child's archaeological grave site tells of early man's emotional
The discovery of the oldest known human burial site, a child's grave in a Kenyan cave, sheds new light on the emotional life of early Homo sapiens.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

New Uhuru-Suluhu deal on border barriers bears fruit
New Uhuru-Suluhu deal on border barriers bears fruit

NATIONAL

By Peterson Githaiga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya ancient child's archaeological grave site tells of early man's emotional

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Kenya ancient child's archaeological grave site tells of early man's emotional
Museveni hits at the West as he's sworn in for sixth term

By Brian Otieno | 9 hours ago

Museveni hits at the West as he's sworn in for sixth term
Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers
Cameroonian transgender women convicted of 'attempted homosexuality'

By Reuters | 19 hours ago

Cameroonian transgender women convicted of 'attempted homosexuality'

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC