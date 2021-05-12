Yoweri Museveni sworn-in as Uganda’s president for sixth term

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is sworn in for a sixth term. [Courtesy, NBS]

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been sworn in as Uganda’s President for a sixth- five-year term.

Museveni arrived at the Kololo Independence Grounds in the capital city, Kampala, shortly after 11am on Wednesday for the swearing-in ceremony, accompanied by First Lady Janet Museveni.

He then inspected the guard of honour before taking the presidential oath of office, amid chants from Ugandans.

“I, Kaguta Yoweri Museveni, swear in the name of the Almighty God that I will pay allegiance to the Constitution of Uganda. That I shall faithfully exercise the function of the presidency of Uganda and that I shall promote the welfare of the people of Uganda. So help me, God.”

He then received the instruments of power from Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo,

in the ceremony attended by over 4,000 guests in lieu of Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier, we reported that he will be serving a sixth term in office from 2021-2026.

Several African Heads of State were in attendance including Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Somalia’s Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Namibia’s Hage Geingob, Ghana’s Nana Akufo Addo, DRC Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), and Alpha Conde (Guinea).

Museveni won the January 14 polls with 5.85 million votes (58.64%), while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine got3.48 million votes (34.83%).

Wine alleged fraud and election irregularities, urging citizens to reject the results.

The campaign period was also marred by a deadly crackdown by security forces on Wine, other opposition candidates and their supporters. In the run-up to the vote, local civil society groups and foreign governments questioned its credibility and transparency, after scores of requests for accreditation to monitor the election were denied.

