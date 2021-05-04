Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring 70
AMERICA
By Reuters | May 4th 2021
15 people were killed and 70 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, authorities said.
A dramatic video on local channel Milenio TV shows the overpass of the metro's 12-line collapsing on top of cars on a road below.
Videos on television and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 15 people were killed and that a car was trapped under the rubble.
Sheinbaum said on Twitter "Unfortunately there are dead and injured people. I am on-site supporting the installation of the command centre."
KEEP READING
Policy change boost for family planning
Kenya to enter 40 athletes in London Games
The city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency initially put the toll at 13 and 70 people injured.
The metro's 12 lines were built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City.
"What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families," Ebrard said on Twitter.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
"Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary."
India pulls trainee doctors from exam rooms to fight Covid surgeMedical experts say actual numbers in India could be five to 10 times higher than those reported.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
James Orengo on the hot seat in ODM
POLITICS
- The curse of Saudi jobs: Family waited for nearly three months to receive kin's body
NATIONAL
- Storm over KCPE marks as private schools reject results
EDUCATION
- Saudi Slavery: Once an agent seals a deal, you are on your own
NATIONAL
- Gospel artiste, Marakwet Daughter, detained in hospital over Sh115,000 bill
RIFT VALLEY
- How the wheels came off Kenatco’s transport dream
FINANCIAL STANDARD