Blinken, Jaishankar reiterate commitment to restoration of democracy in Myanmar

WORLD
By Standard Reporter | April 28th 2021

An anti-coup protester splashes red paint on student uniforms after they hanged them outside a school during a demonstration against the re-opening of the school by the junta government at Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Demonstrations have continued in many parts of the country since Saturday's meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as have arrests and beatings by security forces despite an apparent agreement by junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to end the violence. [AP] 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values and mutual support for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar today to reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship and cooperation on regional security issues," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Blinken and Jaishankar reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values and mutual support for the restoration of democracy in Burma, the statement added.

Since February 1 coup by the Myanmar military, 738 people have been killed, 3,261 people detained, and 970 arrest warrants have been issued during the protests, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

 US assures delivery of raw materials for vaccines and oxygen concentrators

 India, Iran reject Islamic Emirate's return to Afghanistan

 You can get vaccinated and still enjoy alcohol - experts

 India cremating on the streets, crisis a blow to Kenya's vaccination plans

The statement further said that the US Secretary of State and the Indian External Affairs Minister agreed to close and frequent coordination in support of a lasting peace and development for the people of Afghanistan.

"Secretary Blinken and Jaishankar discussed US-India cooperation on climate change, COVID-19, and other global challenges and pledged to remain in close contact on these and other issues of mutual concern," the statement said.

The conversation between Blinken and Jaishankar comes after US President Joe Biden recently announced that all US troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11.

Botswana president in self-quarantine, to miss meeting on Mozambique attacks
A staff member tested positive for COVID-19, prompting him to self-quarantine, his office said on Tuesday.
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians
Israel's foreign ministry rejected the claims as "both preposterous and false" and accused HRW of harbouring an "anti-Israeli agenda.

Elected leaders to no longer represent public officers in graft cases
Elected leaders to no longer represent public officers in graft cases

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

