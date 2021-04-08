×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Cartoons Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Cartoons
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

10 of Africa’s longest-ruling current leaders

By Reuters | April 8th 2021 at 12:57:08 GMT +0300

From left to right: Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea, Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda are among African leaders who have been in power for tens of years. [Courtesy]

The following are the current 10 African leaders in power the longest.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA - Teodoro Obiang - more than 41 years

(Aug. 3, 1979 - present)

Obiang, now 78, seized power from his uncle in a coup. While opposition parties were legalised in 1992, Obiang’s Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea dominates. He has won over 90% of votes at every election, some of which the opposition boycotted.

CAMEROON - Paul Biya - more than 38 years

(Nov. 6, 1982 - present)

Biya took over in 1982 from President Ahmadou Ahidjo after serving as prime minister for seven years. Biya, 88, has won five multi-party elections since 1992. The opposition has called the results fraudulent. Two-term limits were abolished in 2008.

CONGO REPUBLIC - Denis Sassou Nguesso - 38 years

(Feb. 8, 1979 - Aug. 31, 1992; Oct. 25, 1997 - present)

Sassou, 77, assumed office in 1979 before losing the country’s first multi-party elections in 1992. He regained power in 1997 after a civil war and changed the constitution in 2015 to let himself stand for re-election the following year. He was declared the winner of a March 21, 2021 election.

UGANDA - Yoweri Museveni - more than 35 years

(Jan. 29, 1986 - present)

Deby took power at the head of an armed rebellion. Two-term limits were abolished in 2005 and reimposed in 2018. The move will not be applied retroactively, meaning Deby, 68, could serve two six-year terms after the 2021 election.

eSWATINI - King Mswati III - almost 35 years

(April 25 1986 - present)

Absolute monarch, Mswati, now 52, was crowned in April 1986. Political parties have been banned in eSwatini, previously known as Swaziland, since 1973.

CHAD - Idriss Deby - more than 30 years

(Dec. 2, 1990 - present)

Deby took power at the head of an armed rebellion. Two-term limits were abolished in 2005 and reimposed in 2018. The move will not be applied retroactively, meaning Deby, 68, could serve two six-year terms after the 2021 election.

ERITREA - Isaias Afwerki - almost 28 years

(May 19, 1993 - present)

Afwerki, 75, has ruled since Eritrea’s independence from Ethiopia. There have never been national elections in Eritrea, which rights groups consider to be one of the most repressive states in the world.

DJIBOUTI - Ismail Omar Guelleh - almost 22 years

(May 8, 1999 - present)

Guelleh, now 73, was picked to succeed his uncle, independence leader Hassan Gouled Aptidon. He won a fourth five-year term in 2016 and will seek re-election this month.

MOROCCO - King Mohammed VI - more than 21 years

(July 23, 1999 - present)

Mohammed VI, 57, was crowned when his father, Hassan II, died of a heart attack. The Moroccan royal family has reigned since 1631, making it the Muslim world’s oldest dynasty.

RWANDA - Paul Kagame - almost 21 years

(April 22, 2000 - present)

Kagame, 63, was widely seen as the de facto leader of Rwanda after his rebel army ended the 1994 genocide. He was elected president by parliament in 2000. The constitution was changed in 2015 to let him seek a third seven-year term in 2017 and two more five-year terms, meaning he could stay in power until 2034.

Related Topics
10 longest-ruling African leaders
Share this story
Previous article
Grief as twins drown in Tharaka Nithi
Next article
Kagwe: Why we banned private importation of Covid-19 vaccine

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Top managers exit Telkom
Top managers exit Telkom

CHECKPOINT

Why the anger over IMF loan is misguided

7 hours ago

Why the anger over IMF loan is misguided
The history of Easter customs and traditions

5 days ago

The history of Easter customs and traditions
What Employment and Business Laws (Amendment) Bills entail

8 days ago

What Employment and Business Laws (Amendment) Bills entail
LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

12 days ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Contours of love: The Samidoh-Karen affair

Contours of love: The Samidoh-Karen affair

Nzau Musau 5 hours ago
Why the anger over IMF loan is misguided

Why the anger over IMF loan is misguided

Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Jobs on the line as dozens of parastatals to go in IMF deal

Jobs on the line as dozens of parastatals to go in IMF deal

Frankline Sunday 14 hours ago
Even scholars are split over Magufuli's legacy

Even scholars are split over Magufuli's legacy

Babere Chacha, John Wahome 16 hours ago

More stories

New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India due to high COVID-19 cases

By Reuters
New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India due to high COVID-19 cases

Nigerian youth call for action to improve adolescent health

By Agency
Nigerian youth call for action to improve adolescent health

Jordanian prince's criticism puts kingdom allies in bind

By AP News
Jordanian prince's criticism puts kingdom allies in bind

In Myanmar, Easter eggs a symbol of defiance

By Reuters
In Myanmar, Easter eggs a symbol of defiance

In show of Pharaonic heritage, Egypt parades royal mummies

By AP News
In show of Pharaonic heritage, Egypt parades royal mummies

Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

By AP News
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.