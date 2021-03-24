×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal, blocks traffic

By Reuters | March 24th 2021 at 09:59:16 GMT +0300

A large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, possibly hit by a sudden strong wind, is blocking marine traffic in one of the world’s most important waterways and is likely to cause delays in oil and gas shipments.

Ship tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon showed seven tug boats coming to the aid of the Rotterdam-bound vessel named Ever Given, which appeared in tracking maps to still be grounded. It was not immediately clear how soon the vessel would be free.

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), technical manager for Ever Given, said the incident occurred at about 05:40 GMT (8:40 EAT) on Tuesday.

BSM, which handles the ship’s crew and technical issues, said all the crew are safe and accounted for and that there have been no reports of injuries or pollution.

BSM has notified the authorities and “interested parties” but said it could not confirm who the owner of the ship is.

Read More

“All parties are currently investigating the cause of the grounding and it would be incorrect to speculate on any one given cause at this time,” BSM said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp, which is leasing the vessel under a time charter, said the shipowner has informed it that the ship “was suspected of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate from waterway and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground”.

Port agent GAC said on Wednesday on its website that 15 other ships in the northbound convoy behind the Ever Given were detained at anchorages waiting for the canal to be cleared. A southbound convoy was also blocked.

The 200,000 tonne ship, one of the largest container ships in the world, is 400 m (1,312 feet) long and 59 m (193 feet) wide, and can carry up to 20,000 20-foot equivalent (TEU) shipping containers.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nearly 19,000 ships, or an average of 51.5 ships per day, with a net tonnage of 1.17 billion tonnes passed through the canal during 2020, according to the SCA. That represents about 12 percent of world trade volumes and is a major source of hard currency for Egypt.

Tankers have started to pile up near the Suez Canal as they wait for the container ship to be moved.

The Asia-Europe container trade flows are picking up again after the Lunar New Year so an extended blockage will have severe consequences as the alternative route via the Cape route will be a week slower, said Tan Hua Joo, a consultant with Liner Research.

This will worsen the shortage of container ships and boxes as 30 percent of global container ship capacity passes through the Suez, according to data from Liner Research Services.

The impact on oil and gas flows will depend on how long it takes to clear the container ship, the sources said.

“If it extends to, say, weeks it will of course disrupt all shipping in a major way,” said Ashok Sharma, managing director of Singapore-based shipbroker BRS Baxi.

“But I think there should be sufficient resources available and pretty much in close proximity to deal with the situation quickly, in days rather than weeks,” Sharma said.

As of Wednesday, five laden liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers’ transit via the Suez Canal are currently delayed as a result of the stuck container ship, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Of the five, three vessels are bound for Asia and two to Europe, said Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia.

If the congestion persists until the end of this week, it will affect the transits of 15 LNG tankers, Chia said.

Related Topics
Suez Canal Ever Given Ship DE Evergreen Ship
Share this story
Previous article
Ronaldo unaffected by Juventus setbacks, says Portugal coach
Next article
Counties owe pension funds Sh26b, says budget boss

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Plans underway to improve VAR in Premier League
Plans underway to improve VAR in Premier League

LATEST STORIES

Journalist Robin Njogu buried
Journalist Robin Njogu buried

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

15 hours ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

8 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

8 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

9 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Report proposes higher grades for law degree studies

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Emmanuel Too 15 hours ago
BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

BBI in limbo as court slams brakes yet again

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

How Stars bottled chance to play at Afcon next year

Rodgers Eshitemi 15 hours ago

More stories

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

By Mate Tongola
Magufuli’s burial ceremony underway

Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

By Mate Tongola
Curtains close for John Pombe Magufuli

Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

By Reuters
Stuck cargo ship in Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

By Reuters
Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

Zanzibar residents remember President John Magufuli

By Jael Mboga
Zanzibar residents remember President John Magufuli

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.