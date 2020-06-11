×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

By Reuters | January 22nd 2021 at 15:09:25 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. [Reuters]

The Twitter account of Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone, vowing revenge over the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone attack.

The post carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said “Revenge is certain”, renewing a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.

“Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani, as well as those who carried this out, should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time,” Khamenei tweeted on December 16, without naming Trump, who had ordered the strike.

Earlier this month, Twitter removed a tweet by Khamenei in which he said US and British-made vaccines were unreliable and may be intended to “contaminate other nations”. The platform said the tweet violated its rules against misinformation.

Read More

There was no apparent immediate action by Twitter over the Persian-language tweet on Friday by Khamenei, Iran's highest authority.

Tensions rapidly grew between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when Trump exited a 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers that sought to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme. Washington reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iran called for action and “not just words” shortly after Joe Biden was sworn in as US president on Wednesday. Biden has said Washington will rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran resumes strict compliance.

Related Topics
Iran’s Supreme Leader Donald Trump Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Share this story
Previous article
AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What’s in the deadly briefcase that never leaves a US president’s side
What’s in the deadly briefcase that never leaves a US president’s side

LATEST STORIES

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

26 minutes ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

3 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

4 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

4 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

Amos Kareithi 15 hours ago
Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Daniel Chege 15 hours ago
Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Michael Ndonye 15 hours ago
Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Julius Chepkwony and Yvonne Chepkwony 15 hours ago

More stories

Indonesia probing whether faulty system contributed to Sriwijaya Air crash

By Reuters
Indonesia probing whether faulty system contributed to Sriwijaya Air crash

China hopes for better ties

By Reuters
China hopes for better ties

China concerned over locked Twitter account of its United States embassy

By Reuters
China concerned over locked Twitter account of its United States embassy

Thai woman sentenced to 43 years in jail for insulting monarchy

By Reuters
Thai woman sentenced to 43 years in jail for insulting monarchy

Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

By Reuters
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

By Reuters
Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.