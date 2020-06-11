×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Indonesia probing whether faulty system contributed to Sriwijaya Air crash

By Reuters | January 22nd 2021 at 10:02:25 GMT +0300

An Indonesia Navy personnel loads the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the Java sea, to a truck on the last day of its search and rescue operation at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2021. [Reuters]

Indonesia’s air accident investigator is probing whether a problem with the autothrottle system, that controls engine power automatically, contributed to the Sriwijaya Air crash on January 9 that killed all 62 people on board, an official said on Friday.

National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigator Nurcayho Utomo said a problem with the Boeing 737-500’s autothrottle system was reported after a flight a few days earlier.

“There was a report of malfunction on the autothrottle a couple of days before to the technician in the maintenance log, but we do not know what kind of problem,” he told Reuters. “If we find the CVR (cockpit voice recorder) we can hear the discussion between the pilots, what they talked about and we will know what is the problem.”

It remains unclear whether a problem with the autothrottle system contributed to the crash, Utomo said, adding he could not recall any other issues raised in the maintenance log.

Read More

It is acceptable for a plane to fly with an autothrottle system that is not working because pilots can control it manually instead, he said.

Sriwijaya said he was unable to comment on technical matters involving the investigation before an official statement was made by KNKT. A preliminary report is expected to be issued within 30 days of the crash, in line with international standards.

The plane’s flight data recorder (FDR) has been recovered and read by investigators but an underwater search for the CVR’s memory unit at the crash site in the Java Sea is continuing.

Citing sources close to the investigation, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday reported the FDR data showed the autothrottle system was not operating properly on one of the plane’s engines as it climbed on departure from Jakarta.

Instead of shutting off the system, the FDR indicated the pilots tried to get the stuck throttle to function, the WSJ said. That could create significant differences in power between engines, making the jet harder to control.

Related Topics
Sriwijaya Air crash Boeing 737-500 National Transportation Safety Committee
Share this story
Previous article
We are in control, CS Peter Munya says as locusts rage
Next article
Women getting a raw deal is not news

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Telkom Kenya ends internet balloon project
Telkom Kenya ends internet balloon project

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

3 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

3 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

3 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

8 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Day president spoke to Raila in Gikuyu

Michael Ndonye 10 hours ago
Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Julius Chepkwony and Yvonne Chepkwony 10 hours ago
US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

Amos Kareithi 10 hours ago
Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Daniel Chege 10 hours ago

More stories

China hopes for better ties

By Reuters
China hopes for better ties

China concerned over locked Twitter account of its United States embassy

By Reuters
China concerned over locked Twitter account of its United States embassy

Thai woman sentenced to 43 years in jail for insulting monarchy

By Reuters
Thai woman sentenced to 43 years in jail for insulting monarchy

Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

By Reuters
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

By Reuters
Strong quake kills at least 10, injures hundreds in Indonesia

Thai police arrest student after king's portraits defaced

By Reuters
Thai police arrest student after king's portraits defaced

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.