Rwanda re-imposes Covid-19 lockdown in capital Kigali

By Mireri Junior | January 18th 2021 at 23:35:00 GMT +0300

Rwanda on Monday re-imposed a 15-day lockdown in the capital Kigali, as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This came following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame (pictured) to assess the country’s Covid-19 status.

The measures have been taken following a trend of new cases of the virus in the capital Kigali.

The country has so far registered a total of 11,032 cases, with 142 deaths and 7,363recoveries, according to data compiled by Worldmeter.

Read More

During the lockdown period, both private and public employees based in the city have been asked to work from home, while travelling between Kigali and other provinces and districts has been banned.

The government also banned public transport within the city with the exception of transportation of food and essential goods.

All learning institutions have also been closed with only remote learning allowed.

All restaurants and cafes will only be allowed to offer takeaway services.

The government, however, left its main airport, Kigali International open with arriving passengers required to present a negative PCR taken 120 hours before their departure, with those departing also required to provide the report.

Other provinces

In other parts of the country, the government has put in place dusk to dawn curfew that will begin from 6pm and ends at 4am.

Learning will also continue in schools in other parts of the country in strict compliance with the Covid-19 containment measures.

However, the government banned all public gatherings including wedding and churches and conferences.

For funeral services and vigils, only 15 and 10 people respectively will be allowed.

Rwanda became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to order a total shutdown because of the coronavirus.

Rwanda took the measure on March 21, 2020, after it confirmed 17 cases of the Covid-19 virus.

The measures were easied in June 2020 before being reviewed after new cases continued to rise.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Covid-19 Kigali Rwanda New restrictions
Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of 'catastrophic moral failure': WHO chief

Time to hold candid talks on rotational presidential model

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

11 hours ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

12 hours ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

4 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

6 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 11 hours ago
Rhino’s ill health hits race to stop death of species

Rhino’s ill health hits race to stop death of species

Caroline Chebet and Jacinta Mutura 11 hours ago
Does the number of children you have matter?

Does the number of children you have matter?

Gatonye Gathura 12 hours ago
 When should you be worried about delayed milestones?

 When should you be worried about delayed milestones?

Nancy Nzalambi 12 hours ago

Uganda back online

By Judah Ben-Hur
Uganda back online

Museveni in commanding election lead, rival alleges fraud

By Reuters
Museveni in commanding election lead, rival alleges fraud

Museveni leads in poll as Bobi Wine says he won

By AP and Reuters
Museveni leads in poll as Bobi Wine says he won

President Museveni takes early lead in election, preliminary results show

By Reuters
President Museveni takes early lead in election, preliminary results show

46 civilians feared killed in eastern DRC Islamist militant attack

By Reuters
46 civilians feared killed in eastern DRC Islamist militant attack

Groups fault use of military in election

By James Wanzala
Groups fault use of military in election

