Niger stages historic elections despite jihadist attacks

By AFP | December 27th 2020 at 12:56:35 GMT +0300

Around 7.4 million people are registered to vote for the ballot for presidency, which coincides with legislative elections.

The first voters in the Sahel state of Niger went to the polls on Sunday for an election that could seal the country's first-ever peaceful handover between elected presidents, despite a bloody jihadist insurgency.

The West African country has been chronically unstable since gaining independence from France 60 years ago, and is ranked the world's poorest country according to the UN's Human Development Index.

Around 7.4 million people are registered to vote for the ballot for presidency, which coincides with legislative elections.

In Dar-es-Salam, a popular district of Niamey, voting began about an hour later than scheduled.

"I expect the Nigerien president to put security, health, progress and democracy first," Aboubakar Saleh, a 37-year-old launderer, told AFP without revealing who he voted for.

Read More

Issaka Soumana, a 52-year-old truck driver, said he wanted change.

"Niger is not moving forward. Our country must rise," he said, brandishing his thumb stained with ink to show he had cast his ballot.

The army has been massively deployed for the vote.

President Mahamadou Issoufou, who was elected in 2011 after the country's last coup in 2010, is voluntarily stepping down after two five-year terms.

The frontrunner in the 30-strong field is his designated successor, Mohamed Bazoum, 60, a former interior and foreign minister.

Other prominent hopefuls are two former heads of state, Mahamane Ousmane, 70, and Salou Djibo, 55.

Bazoum's main rival, 70-year-old former prime minister Hama Amadou, was last month barred from contesting the vote on the grounds that in 2017 he was handed a 12-month term for alleged baby trafficking -- a charge he says was bogus.

Campaigning has been overshadowed by the issue of security.

Niger is being battered by jihadists on two fronts -- on its southwestern border with Mali, and its southeastern frontier with Nigeria.

Four thousand people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger died last year from jihadist violence and ethnic bloodshed stirred by Islamists, according to the UN.

In Niger itself, hundreds have died in the past five years, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

On the stump: Presidential frontrunner Mohamed Bazoum gives a campaign speech at Diffa, southeastern Niger, four days before polling day.

Army deployed

The economy, already fragile, has suffered devastating blows.

Around 42 percent of Nigeriens lived last year on under $1.90 (1.56 euros) per day, according to the World Bank, while nearly a fifth of its surging population of 23 million relied on food aid.

On Monday, seven troops and 11 suspected jihadists died in an ambush in the southwestern region of Tillaberi, the government said on Thursday.

On December 12, 34 villagers were massacred in Toumour, in the southeastern region of Diffa, on the eve of municipal and regional elections that had been repeatedly delayed because of poor security.

The army has been massively deployed for Sunday's vote, the authorities say.

"Sporadic attacks will not prevent the staging of the elections," a spokesman said on Thursday. The attack in Toumour triggered a three-day period of national mourning, but the elections the following day went ahead smoothly, officials say.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) but are instructed to close later in case of delays to ensure 11 hours of voting.

The meaning of Boxing Day

22 hours ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

1 day ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

4 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

6 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

It’s a goldmine for crooks selling luxury cars using forged papers

It’s a goldmine for crooks selling luxury cars using forged papers

Amos Kareithi 3 hours ago
Exposed: How to get a fake car registration plate in 12 hours

Exposed: How to get a fake car registration plate in 12 hours

Amos Kareithi 3 hours ago
Big hotel brands feel weight of tourists drought

Big hotel brands feel weight of tourists drought

Awal Mohammed 13 hours ago
Why giving advice doesn't work

Why giving advice doesn't work

Nancy Nzalambi 13 hours ago

Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

By Reuters
Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic before election

By Reuters
UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic before election

Mali opposition leader and presidential hopeful Cisse dies

By Reuters
Mali opposition leader and presidential hopeful Cisse dies

Many just want a hug for Christmas this year, Queen Elizabeth says

By Reuters
Many just want a hug for Christmas this year, Queen Elizabeth says

Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown

By Reuters
Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown

Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

By Reuters
Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible
