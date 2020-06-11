×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US will require passengers from UK to test negative for coronavirus before departure

By Reuters | December 25th 2020 at 10:22:33 GMT +0300

Passengers travelling from the UK to the US will be required to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of departure.

All passengers travelling from the UK to the US will be required to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of departure from Monday.

The move comes amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States.

The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told U.S. airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.

Read More

The decision follows the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant in Britain that has prompted many countries to shut their borders to travelers.

The British Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters late on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they were requiring all passengers on flights from the United Kingdom to the United States to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

The CDC said late on Thursday passengers must test negative via either a PCR or Antigen test. The CDC said "viruses constantly change through mutation, and preliminary analysis in the UK suggests that this new variant may be up to 70% more transmissible than previously circulating variants."

The CDC noted that in March President Donald Trump suspended entry of nearly all foreign nationals who visited the United Kingdom in the past 14 days, which has reduced air travel to the U.S. from Britain by about 90%.

Under the new policy, passengers departing from the UK for the United States must provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (in hard copy or electronic) to the airline, the CDC said. Airlines must confirm negative test results for all passengers before they board.

If passengers choose not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding. The CDC said the order will be signed on Friday and is effective Monday.

Delta's policy, expanded from its decision on Monday to require the screenings on UK flights to New York's JFK Airport, is effective Dec. 24, while United's requirement begins December 28.

On Monday, the three airlines that fly from London to JFK Delta, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic - agreed to a request from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that they screen passengers from Britain.

U.S. airlines have already drastically scaled back flying to the United Kingdom, as well as the rest of Europe

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
CDC United States UK Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Ex-Japan PM Abe to face questioning over funding scandal
Next article
Iconic fig tree on Waiyaki Way adopted by NMS for preservation

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Political scavengers on the rampage amid crisis
Political scavengers on the rampage amid crisis

LATEST STORIES

Migori governor warns cartels undermining rice farmers
Migori governor warns cartels undermining rice farmers

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

2 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

4 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

9 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

14 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Anne Atieno 2 hours ago
The silver lining during pandemic

The silver lining during pandemic

Standard Team 11 hours ago
Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Standard Team 11 hours ago
VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

Jael Musumba 17 hours ago

More stories

Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown

By Reuters
Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown

Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

By Reuters
Pope promises to visit Lebanon, South Sudan, as soon as possible

Ex-Japan PM Abe to face questioning over funding scandal

By Reuters
Ex-Japan PM Abe to face questioning over funding scandal

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds South Africa to banned list

By Reuters
Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds South Africa to banned list

Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

By Reuters
Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK

Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges

By Reuters
Israel to hold snap election, with Netanyahu facing new challenges
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.