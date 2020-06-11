×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub

By Reuters | December 7th 2020 at 09:59:24 GMT +0300

A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. [Reuters, Thomas White, Illustration]

Mastercard Inc said on Sunday it was investigating allegations against Pornhub.com following a newspaper column which said many videos posted on the adult website depicted child abuse.

The New York Times column, written by Nicholas Kristof, described videos on Pornhub that the author said were recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls.

"The issue is not pornography but rape. Let's agree that promoting assaults on children or on anyone without consent is unconscionable," Kristof wrote in the column published on Friday.

Pornhub denied the allegations.

“Any assertion that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue,” it said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Read More

Mastercard told Reuters in a statement that it was investigating the allegations with Pornhub’s parent MindGeek’s bank. “If the claims are substantiated, we will take immediate action,” Mastercard said.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman called on Mastercard and Visa Inc to temporarily withhold payments to Pornhub following the newspaper column.

Ackman also asked American Express Co to take action, though the company’s cards aren’t accepted on the site.

Visa said it is aware of the allegations and is “actively engaging with the relevant financial institutions to investigate,” while also engaging directly with MindGeek.

“If the site is identified as not complying with applicable laws or the financial institutions’ acceptable use policies and underwriting standards they will no longer be able to accept Visa payments,” the company said in a statement.

American Express said it has a longstanding global policy that prohibits acceptance of its cards on digital adult content websites.

Ackman suggested it should be made illegal for porn sites to post videos before they are reviewed by a monitor, and until the ages and consent of participants have been validated.

In its response, Pornhub said it has a vast team of human moderators who manually review “every single upload,” as well as automated detection technologies. It did not say how many people were part of its review team.

Kristof’s column also drew reactions from politicians including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said his government was working with police and security officials to address the issues it raised.

In the United States, Senator Josh Hawley said he will introduce legislation to create a federal right to sue for every person “coerced or trafficked or exploited by sites like Pornhub.”

Related Topics
Mastercard Online payment
Share this story
Previous article
S.Africa urges quarantine after 'super-spreader' student parties
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenyan innovator set on becoming millionaire at 20
Kenyan innovator set on becoming millionaire at 20

LATEST STORIES

Parkinson’s slowed down my once robust life into a crawl
Parkinson’s slowed down my once robust life into a crawl

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

20 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

26 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

28 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

28 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Do you have an overactive bladder?

Do you have an overactive bladder?
Nancy Nzalambi 47 minutes ago
The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection

The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection
Killiad Sinide 1 hour ago
Ruto's road to Damascus

Ruto's road to Damascus
Nzau Musau 10 hours ago
Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes

Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes
Mercy Adhiambo 10 hours ago

More stories

Japan retrieves space probe that may hold clues to origin of planets

By Reuters
Japan retrieves space probe that may hold clues to origin of planets

Biden plans scaled-back inauguration to avoid spreading coronavirus in crowds

By Reuters
Biden plans scaled-back inauguration to avoid spreading coronavirus in crowds

US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

By Reuters
US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

US House Democrats adopt mobile internet voting for leadership contests

By Reuters
US House Democrats adopt mobile internet voting for leadership contests

Two passenger jets grounded in India after being attacked by enormous swarm of bees

By Mirror
Two passenger jets grounded in India after being attacked by enormous swarm of bees

Cramped makeshift room where Diego Maradona spent his final days

By Mirror
Cramped makeshift room where Diego Maradona spent his final days
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.