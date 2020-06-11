×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Massacre in jihadist-ravaged northeast Nigeria kills at least 110

By AFP | November 30th 2020 at 08:13:08 GMT +0300

People attend a funeral for those killed by suspected Boko Haram militants in Zaabarmar, Nigeria, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. [AP]

At least 110 people were killed in a weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, making it the deadliest raid on civilians this year.

The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state.

"I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement.

"At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack." Initial tolls indicated 43 and then at least 70 dead from Saturday's massacre.

Read More

Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said the rival IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area.

"ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted.

Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year.

"I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added.

The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats.

Kallon said the assailants -- "armed men on motorcycles" -- also targeted other communities in the area.

"Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted his reaction on Sunday, saying he was "deeply shocked by yet another horrific attack targeting innocent civilians" in the region.

"We have to continue our collective engagement against terror and violence to provide peace, security and stability for all people in Africa," he wrote.

Kidnapping claim

Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed.

The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. 

Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. 

Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings."

Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's reactions from the EU and the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or ISWAP by name.

But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

Decade of violence

The two groups have been blamed for increasing attacks on loggers, farmers and fishermen whom they accuse of spying for the army and pro-government militia.

They have also targeted them for failing to pay a tax they impose on anyone economically active in some parts of the state.

Last month Boko Haram militants slaughtered 22 farmers working on their irrigation fields near Maiduguri, in two separate attacks.

At least 36,000 people have been killed in the jihadist conflict, which has forced around two million people to flee their homes since 2009.

The violence has also spread into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the militants.

Related Topics
Nigeria Edward Kallon Boko Haram Terrorism
Share this story
Previous article
Biden names all-female senior communications team
Next article
Regulator clashes with Safaricom over spectrum law

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nigeria to build new museum for looted art
Nigeria to build new museum for looted art

LATEST STORIES

Maradona's death 'treated as possible involuntary manslaughter'
Maradona's death 'treated as possible involuntary manslaughter'

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

13 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

19 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

21 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

21 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When a simple stretch can break your bones

When a simple stretch can break your bones
Mactilda Mbenywe 2 minutes ago
Kenyans lead in using online groups - study

Kenyans lead in using online groups - study
Mercy Adhiambo 9 hours ago
Murder, fraud, assault: Irony of lawmakers ‘breaking’ the law

Murder, fraud, assault: Irony of lawmakers ‘breaking’ the law
Eric Nyakagwa 22 hours ago
Investment goals for all ages

Investment goals for all ages
Pauline Muindi 23 hours ago

More stories

Wounded flood hospitals after Ethiopia PM declares Tigray victory

By AFP
Wounded flood hospitals after Ethiopia PM declares Tigray victory

Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Nigeria

By AFP
Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Nigeria

Six explosions in Eritrean capital of Asmara, says U.S. State Department

By Reuters
Six explosions in Eritrean capital of Asmara, says U.S. State Department

Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

By Reuters
Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

Mayor of Zimbabwe capital arrested over graft allegations

By AFP
Mayor of Zimbabwe capital arrested over graft allegations

Senegal's coronavirus success divides experts

By AFP
Senegal's coronavirus success divides experts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.