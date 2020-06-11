×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

By Reuters | November 28th 2020 at 09:19:23 GMT +0300

A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020. [Reuters]

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Iranian media said died in hospital after armed assassins gunned him down in his car, will also complicate any effort by US President-elect Joe Biden to revive the detente of Barack Obama’s presidency.

Iran pointed the finger at Israel while implying the killing had the blessing of the departing Trump. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role”.

The military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to “strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr”. “In the last days of the political life of their ... ally (Trump), the Zionists seek to intensify pressure on Iran and create a full-blown war,” Hossein Dehghan tweeted.

Read More

Channels of the Telegram encrypted messaging app believed to be close to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards reported that the top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, convened an emergency meeting with senior military commanders present.

Israel declined to comment. The White House, Pentagon, US State Department and CIA also declined to comment, as did Biden’s transition team.

Fakhrizadeh has been described by Western and Israeli intelligence services for years as the mysterious leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accused Tehran of trying to restore. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving (Fakhrizadeh), and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” Iran’s armed forces said in a statement.

The semi-official news agency Tasnim said, “terrorists blew up another car” before firing on a vehicle carrying Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards in an ambush outside the capital.

In the aftermath, there was a heavy presence of security forces stopping cars in Tehran in an apparent search for the killers, witnesses said.

Trump, who lost his re-election bid to Biden on November 3 and leaves office on Jan. 20, pulled the United States from a deal reached under Obama, his predecessor, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Biden has said he will aim to restore that agreement, although many analysts say this will be a challenging goal.

Robert Malley, who served as Iran adviser to Obama and has informally advised Biden’s team, said Fakhrizadeh’s killing was among a series of moves that have occurred during Trump’s final weeks that appear aimed at making it harder for Biden to re-engage with Iran.

“One purpose is simply to inflict as much damage to Iran economically and to its nuclear program while they can, and the other could be to complicate President Biden’s ability to resume diplomacy and resume the nuclear deal,” said Malley, adding that he would not speculate on who was behind Friday’s killing.

A US official confirmed this month that Trump asked military aides for a plan for a possible strike on Iran. Trump decided against it to avoid a wider Middle East conflict.

In January, Trump ordered a US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military commander. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US base in Iraq.

US Senator Chris Murphy, the top Democrat on the US Senate’s Middle East subcommittee, said on Twitter “this assassination does not make America, Israel or the world safer.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged restraint to avoid an escalation of tensions, his spokesman said.

Iran’s UN envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said in a letter to Guterres that Tehran “reserves its rights to take all necessary measures” to defend itself. He also called on the UN Security Council to condemn the killing and take steps “against its perpetrators.”

‘Remember that name’

Fakhrizadeh had no public profile but was thought to have headed what the UN nuclear watchdog and US intelligence services believe was a coordinated nuclear weapons programme in Iran, shelved in 2003.

He was the only Iranian scientist named in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 2015 “final assessment” of open questions about Iran’s nuclear programme. The report said he oversaw activities “in support of a possible military dimension to (Iran’s) nuclear programme”.

He was a central figure in a presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018 accusing Iran of continuing to seek nuclear weapons.

“Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh,” Netanyahu said at the time.

Michael Mulroy, a senior Pentagon official earlier during Trump’s administration, said Fakhrizadeh’s killing would set back Iran’s nuclear programme and alert levels should be raised in countries where Iran could retaliate.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, blamed the “heinous attack” on “those sponsored by America and Israel” in an interview with Al Manar television and said the response was in Iran’s hands.

During the final months of Trump’s presidency, Israel has been making peace with Gulf Arab states that share hostility towards Iran.

This week, Netanyahu travelled to Saudi Arabia and met its crown prince, an Israeli official said, in what would be the first publicly confirmed visit by an Israeli leader. Israeli media said they were joined by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Related Topics
Tehran Mohsen Fakhrizadeh US President-elect Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
In fresh blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case
Next article
BBI report offers chance to unify country

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady
Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady

LATEST STORIES

Doctors warn over Delhi's 'suicidal' half-marathon
Doctors warn over Delhi's 'suicidal' half-marathon

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

11 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

17 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

19 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

19 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Man whose son died at concert asks police to arrest his killers

Man whose son died at concert asks police to arrest his killers
Gloria Aradi 9 hours ago
Companies ordered to block pirated football sites

Companies ordered to block pirated football sites
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
Brave teens save boy, 10, from crocodile jaws at Lake Baringo

Brave teens save boy, 10, from crocodile jaws at Lake Baringo
Yvonne Chepkwony 10 hours ago
Where quest for education is a daily brush with death

Where quest for education is a daily brush with death
Ignatius Odanga 10 hours ago

More stories

In fresh blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case

By Reuters
In fresh blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case

Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

By Reuters
Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

By Reuters
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

By Reuters
Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump

By AFP
Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump

Biden's pick for U.N. envoy will find waning American influence

By Reuters
Biden's pick for U.N. envoy will find waning American influence
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.