×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

By AFP | November 23rd 2020 at 13:23:15 GMT +0300

China is preparing to launch an unmanned spacecraft to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades.

Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022 and of eventually sending humans to the moon.

The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical Chinese moon goddess, aims to shovel up lunar rocks and soil to help scientists learn about the moon's origins, formation and volcanic activity on its surface.

The mission is set to take off from the Wenchang Space Center in the southern island province of Hainan, according to official Xinhua news agency. No date was provided.

The original mission, planned for 2017, was delayed due to an engine failure in China’s Long March 5 launch rocket.

Read More

If successful, China will be only the third country to have retrieved samples from the moon, following the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Chinese probe will collect two kilograms (4.5 pounds) of surface material in a previously unexplored area known as Oceanus Procellarum -- or "Ocean of Storms" -- which consists of a vast lava plain, according to the science journal Nature.

If successfully launched, the probe is expected to land on the moon in late November and collect material during one lunar day -– equivalent to around 14 Earth days.

The samples will be returned to Earth in a capsule programmed to land in Inner Mongolia in early December, according to US space agency NASA.

The mission is technically challenging and involves several innovations not seen during previous attempts at collecting moon rocks, said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

"The US never did a robotic sample return. The Soviet one was very limited and could only land at certain restricted spots," McDowell told AFP.

"China's system will be the most flexible and capable robotic sample return system yet."

A Chinese lunar rover landed on the far side of the moon in January 2019, in a global first that boosted Beijing’s ambitions to become a space superpower.

It was the second Chinese probe to land on the moon, following the Yutu ("Jade Rabbit") rover mission in 2013.

The latest Chang’e-5 probe is among a slew of ambitious targets set by Beijing, which include creating a super-powerful rocket capable of delivering payloads heavier than those NASA and private rocket firm SpaceX can handle, a moon base, a permanently crewed space station, and a Mars rover.

Related Topics
China Space exploration
Share this story
Previous article
African head of football Ahmad Ahmad banned for five years
Next article
South Africa World Cup star killed in car crash at age 33

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

China sends 'congratulations' to Joe Biden on US election win
China sends 'congratulations' to Joe Biden on US election win

LATEST STORIES

South Africa World Cup star killed in car crash at age 33
South Africa World Cup star killed in car crash at age 33

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

6 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

12 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

14 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

15 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing
Killiad Sinide 5 hours ago
The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer
Jeckonia Otieno 14 hours ago
Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders

Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders
Gatonye Gathura 14 hours ago
Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row

Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row
Daniel Chege 14 hours ago

Read More

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

Asia

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to illegal assembly

Asia

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to illegal assembly

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty to illegal assembly

Thai police fire water cannon, teargas at parliament protest

Asia

Thai police fire water cannon, teargas at parliament protest

Thai police fire water cannon, teargas at parliament protest

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.