×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Korea warns of return to tough Covid-19 measures to fight third wave

By Reuters | November 20th 2020 at 08:42:28 GMT +0300

Workers wearing traditional attire wear masks to prevent the spread Covid-19 during the daily re-enactment of the changing of the Royal Guards at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, November 19, 2020. [Reuters]

South Korea’s prime minister on Friday pleaded with the public to avoid social gatherings and warned that tougher measures may be needed if a new wave of coronavirus infections is not quickly contained.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for all social gatherings planned for the year-end period to be cancelled, employers to encourage staff to work from home and people aged 60 and over to stay home.

Read More

“If we don’t stop this pace of spread now, our daily lives where we could at least catch a breath will again be limited,” he told a Covid-19 response meeting.

South Korea tightened prevention guidelines on Thursday but the concern is growing that a ban on large public gatherings does not go far enough, with bars, nightclubs, religious services and sports events allowed to open with attendance restrictions.

A third wave of infections was underway with 363 new cases confirmed on Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, the third consecutive day the tally has surpassed 300. South Korea has now reported a total of 30,017 cases and 501 deaths.

“We believe the third wave of infections is now ongoing ... in the capital region,” health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho told a briefing.

The number of acutely ill Covid-19 patients was rising sharply and stood at 84 on Friday, straining the resources of intensive care units, Yoon added.

Health officials said the capital region, where about half of the country’s 52 million people live and work, may need tougher restrictions if the average daily community infection over a week rose to 200 or more.

The capital region recorded 218 new cases on Thursday, its first daily tally over 200 since August.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun South Korea ICU patients
Share this story
Previous article
Georgia recount complete, affirms Biden win
Next article
WHO chief denies Ethiopia's claims he backs dissident region

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

North Korean diplomat who fled Rome defected to South
North Korean diplomat who fled Rome defected to South

LATEST STORIES

FIFA lifts suspension on Trinidad and Tobago FA
FIFA lifts suspension on Trinidad and Tobago FA

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

3 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

9 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

11 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A banner year for film

A banner year for film
Winnie Makena 10 hours ago
Lewd chat derails Senate probe into Kemsa

Lewd chat derails Senate probe into Kemsa
Grace Ng'ang'a and Moses Njagih 10 hours ago
Huduma Namba and what it means for you

Huduma Namba and what it means for you
Mugambi Laibuta 10 hours ago
Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni

Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni
Stevens Muendo 10 hours ago

Read More

North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres

World

North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres

North Korea coronavirus patients ‘starve to death’ in quarantine centres

US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes

World

US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes

US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes

Central America faces havoc, more than 30 killed, from latest storm

World

Central America faces havoc, more than 30 killed, from latest storm

Central America faces havoc, more than 30 killed, from latest storm

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.