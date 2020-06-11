US election 2020: How the world reacted to a Biden win

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. [AP]

The results are finally in and the world is reacting to the victory of Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

For days, people around the world have been glued to their screens to observe the White House race.

It is not just the US that the election of a new president affects - a new leader in the White House can transform the country's foreign policy and its approach to its friends and foes alike.

The Trump campaign has indicated their candidate does not plan to concede.

But this has not stopped numerous heads of State congratulating Mr Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris.

Here are a few:

Boris Johnson - UK Prime Minister

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election... and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security"

Narendra Modi - Indian Prime Minister

"Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again...

"Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Andrew Holness - Jamaican Prime Minister

"America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage.

"Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her."

Justin Trudeau - Canadian Prime Minister

"Congratulations, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that's unique on the world stage. I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."

Angela Merkel - German Chancellor

"Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our times."

Emmanuel Macron - French President

"The Americans have chosen their President... We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"

Nicolás Maduro - Venezuela President

"Venezuela... will always be ready for dialogue and understanding with the people and government of the US."

Not everyone was in congratulatory mood however:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Iran

"The situation in the US and what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil and moral decline of the US regime."

Yoshihide Suga - Japanese prime minister

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US. Alliance and ensure peace, freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - crown prince of Abu Dhabi

"Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together."

Barham Salih - Iraqi president

"I extend warmest congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East."

Benjamin Netanyahu - Israeli Prime Minister (on his Twitter account)

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we've had a long and warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel."