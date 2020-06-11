×
Popular Bongo musician Professor Jay loses seat in polls

By Stevens Muendo | October 29th 2020 at 20:48:24 GMT +0300

Tanzanian singer turned-politician Joseph Haule alias Professor Jay (pictured) has failed to recapture his political seat.

Having served as Mikumi MP for the past five years, the 44-year-old, who was defending his seat on a Chadema ticket, lost to Denis Lazaro of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). He garnered 17,375 votes while the winner got 31,411 votes.

The singer, one of the founders of the Bongo Flava genre and whose songs are known to expose corruption and political injustices as well as raise awareness on social issues such as HIV and Aids, has been a staunch opposition supporter and is never in favour with the ruling political system.

Among his albums are Machozi Jasho na Damu, Mapinduzi Halisi, J.O.S.E.P.H., Alita Continua, Izack Mangesho and Kazi Kazi.

Divided industry

Professor Jay is one of the artistes who had made their bid in this year’s polls, a process that divided the Tanzania music industry down the middle, with some supporting President John Magufuli’s ruling CCM while the rest stuck with the opposition.

Some big music stars like Naseeb Juma alias Diamond Platnumz have been campaigning for Dr Magufuli.

Besides coming out openly to campaign for the president, Diamond Platnumz remixed his popular song, Baba Lao to Magufuli Baba Lao.

Diamond’s manager Babu Tale, who made his debut in the world of politics about three months ago, was elected unopposed on CCM to represent Morogoro Mashariki Constituency.

The opposition alleged "widespread irregularities" in the poll.

