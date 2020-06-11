×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 400,000

By Reuters | October 18th 2020 at 10:06:25 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the intensive care unit of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. [Reuters]

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Saturday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. 

Europe, which successfully tamped down the first surge of infections, has emerged as the new coronavirus epicentre in recent weeks and is reporting on average 140,000 cases a day over the past week.

As a region, Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined.

Of every 100 infections reported around the world, 34 were from European countries, according to a Reuters analysis. The region is currently reporting a million new infections about every nine days and has reported more than 6.3 million cases since the pandemic began.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Major European countries - United Kingdom, France, Russia, Netherlands and Spain -- accounted for about half of Europe’s new cases in the week to October 18, according to Reuters tally.

France is reporting the highest seven-day average of new cases in Europe with 19,425 infections per day followed by the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain and the Netherlands in worst affected European countries.

Several European countries are closing schools, cancelling elective surgeries and enlisting student medics as the authorities face a Covid-19 resurgence.

Russia is moving students to online learning and Northern Ireland is closing schools for two weeks and restaurants for four.

In Spain, authorities in Catalonia ordered bars and restaurants to close for 15 days and limited the numbers of people allowed in shops.

The Czech Republic has also shifted schools to distance learning and plans to call up thousands of medical students. Hospitals are cutting non-urgent medical procedures to free up beds.

Polish health officials have warned the country is on the brink of a disaster as a record 6,526 new coronavirus infections and 116 deaths were reported this week. Poland is ramping up training for nurses and considering creating military field hospitals.

Latin America is the worst-affected region with about 27 per cent of total Covid-19 cases followed by Asia, North America and Europe, according to a Reuters analysis.

India is reporting fewer cases this month compared with September, with 69,000 cases per day, according to Reuters analysis. The numbers have fallen by more than 20,400 over the last three weeks, down 22 per cent from its previous peak.

India reported 55,342 cases on October 13, its lowest daily increase since August 18.

In the United States, which has the largest total number of cases and deaths in the world, new infections are edging higher along with the most hospitalized Covid-19 patients since early September.

Efforts to develop a vaccine hit snags, with Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N pausing its trial after an unexplained illness in a study participant. AstraZeneca's AZN.L US trial has remained on hold for more than a month.

Russia, which recorded a record daily increase in cases, has meanwhile granted regulatory approval to a second vaccine.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases
Share this story
Previous article
Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday
Next article
Richarlison, Pickford apologise to Liverpool duo after heavy tackles

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why a second wave is inevitable
Why a second wave is inevitable

LATEST STORIES

BBI reggae loading as Ruto draws line
BBI reggae loading as Ruto draws line

CHECKPOINT

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds

1 hour ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircrafts in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

10 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

12 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

19 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue

Cheat sheet: To leave or to stay, that’s the issue
Brian Guserwa 1 hour ago
Stereotypes couldn't hold me down

Stereotypes couldn't hold me down
Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
Worried about negative thoughts as a new parent? You’re not alone

Worried about negative thoughts as a new parent? You’re not alone
The Conversation 3 hours ago
The man at centre of Islamic bank’s Kenyan expansion

The man at centre of Islamic bank’s Kenyan expansion
Peter Theuri 3 hours ago

Read More

Woman who murdered pregnant victim and cut baby out of her to be first woman executed by US in 70 years

World

Woman who murdered pregnant victim and cut baby out of her to be first woman executed by US in 70 years

Woman who murdered pregnant victim and cut baby out of her to be first woman executed by US in 70 years

Tanzania deploys helicopter to boost fight to douse Kilimanjaro fires

World

Tanzania deploys helicopter to boost fight to douse Kilimanjaro fires

Tanzania deploys helicopter to boost fight to douse Kilimanjaro fires

African female leaders call for action on disparities in healthcare amid COVID-19 pandemic

World

African female leaders call for action on disparities in healthcare amid COVID-19 pandemic

African female leaders call for action on disparities in healthcare amid COVID-19 pandemic

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.