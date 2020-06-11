×
Pelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talks

By Reuters | October 7th 2020 at 08:52:24 GMT +0300

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from talks on a coronavirus stimulus bill shows he is unwilling to crush the virus, as cases continue to rise across much of the country.

“Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act.”

