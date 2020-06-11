×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DRC, Burundi in peace and security rapprochement

By Mwangi Maina | October 6th 2020 at 05:10:32 GMT +0300

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye and DRC foreign affairs minister Marie Ntumba Nzeza in Bujumbura. [Courtesy]

The Democratic Republic of Congo took its diplomatic charm offensive to Burundi at the weekend, with the visit coming barely a month after it gave a regional meet a wide berth.

Kinshasa is seeking to assuage the drawbacks of skipping the Great Lakes Region Heads of State summit held on September 13 in Goma, North Kivu.

On Sunday, the mineral-rich nation dispatched its foreign affairs minister Marie Ntumba Nzeza to broker bilateral engagements with Burundi.

At the top of Ms Nzeza's to-do-list was discussions on the elusive peace and security of the region.

Read More

A recent government-led military operation against rebels in the Ituri region of the DRC has caused hundreds of thousands to flee the region, amid a mounting death toll on both sides.

Sources familiar with the DRC-Burundi talks told Standard Digital that the two Great Lakes region neighbours engaged on securing their common border at Gatumba village and committed to strengthening peace.

The talks were held in Bujumbura on Monday, the sources disclosed.

They also discussed the promotion of bilateral trade, management of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as other matters of common interest affecting them.

The teams were led by Burundi foreign affairs minister Ambassador Albert Shingiro and his DRC counterpart Ms Nzeza.

Amb. Shingiro praised the friendship and cooperation accorded to Burundi by DRC, vowing to strengthen the diplomatic relations.

According to a joint-communique signed by the two ministers, the delegations identified challenges facing Burundi and DRC and made fundamental recommendations on how to resolve them.

They vowed to establish a framework that will assist in the smooth exchange of information between their administrative authorities and initiate regular military and police peer meetings.

Kinshasa and Bujumbura also agreed to rehabilitate the Bukavu-Uvira road to facilitate the flow of goods and people between Burundi, DRC, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The road links two important lakes in the region, Lake Tanganyika and Lake Kivu.

Peace elections

Ms Nzeza also met President Evariste Ndayishimiye during the two-day visit to whom she delivered a message of goodwill from President Felix Tshisekedi.

DRC lauded her host for organising a ''free, fair and peaceful general election. ''

Related Topics
Burundi DRC Diplomacy Peace
Share this story
Previous article
Covid-19: Kenya records 137 new cases as curve rises
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Former DR Congo warlords pitch message of peace in troubled Ituri
Former DR Congo warlords pitch message of peace in troubled Ituri

LATEST STORIES

Schools to re-open on October 12
Schools to re-open on October 12

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

7 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

7 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

11 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 7 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 9 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 10 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 17 hours ago

Read More

Rwanda seeks to try 'Hotel Rwanda' hero with 18 rebels

Africa

Rwanda seeks to try 'Hotel Rwanda' hero with 18 rebels

Rwanda seeks to try 'Hotel Rwanda' hero with 18 rebels

Military takes key posts in Mali's interim government

Africa

Military takes key posts in Mali's interim government

Military takes key posts in Mali's interim government

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau schools reopen six months after virus shutdown

Africa

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau schools reopen six months after virus shutdown

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau schools reopen six months after virus shutdown

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.