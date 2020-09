With the Tanzania general elections set for October 28th, politicians have resorted to doing whatever it takes to woo the electorates. Pictures received by Standard Digital have shown leaders who have previously been aloof from the lives of the downtrodden electorates making them their closest allies. Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli Kneeling in front of a campaign rally. The populist president has taken the humility card as he engages the people on the last weeks of the campaign.



A CCM party member working with women to clean utensils. The cleaning continues as a way of "extending services" to the people.

Other manoeuvres by the CCM party was a concert early in September performed by legendary musician Diamond Platinumz.

Images Courtesy.

Read More