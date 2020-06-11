Trump vs Biden: who won the debate?

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

In a chaotic battle of words that looked like something out of a Simpsons’ episode, US presidential candidates went head to head in something far from what you would call a debate.

In a CNN poll conducted by SSrS, 65 per cent of people thought Biden is more truthful than Trump, while 43 per cent thought Trump is a stronger leader compared to 55 per cent who vouched for Biden.

Another 32 per cent thought Trump’s attacks were fair while 67 per cent had a contrary opinion. Some 69 per cent thought Biden’s attacks were fair while 28 per cent thought they weren’t.

If there was anything the American voters and the world saw from the debate was Trump’s bulging ego, disregard for order and decency and his usual spew of lies.

According to a fact check by CNN, Trump’s accusation that Biden wants to shut down the country is false. Biden has said before that it will only be done if he gets such guidance from scientists.

President Donald Trump resorted to constant interruptions when Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden was speaking. This meant he dominated a huge chunk of the debate and even bulldozed the moderator.

But he may have missed the target after Biden maintained his cool even as Trump brought in questions about the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Trump has previously accused Biden and his son of corrupt dealings in Ukraine.

Data from CBS News show that Trump cut in on Biden a total of 73 times.

Biden on the other hand focused more on discrediting Trump as a liar and how he handled the Covid-19 pandemic leading to the death of over 200,000 people.

Twenty minutes into the debate the former US deputy president sighed with an annoyed “will you shut up, man?”

Even though the debate covered some of the most contentious issues anticipated by Americans such as Trump’s tax issues, the handling of the pandemic, Biden’s 47 years in government and life in the suburbs, very little came out of it.

The event of yesterday proved how the U.S presidential debate did a poor job in convincing swing voters. President Trump brazenly brought forth his abrasive twitter personality on live TV, a tactic that might have worked if his agenda was to make the audience cringe at how rough he handled the whole situation.