'Hotel Rwanda' hero returned to country of own accord: Kagame

SEE ALSO: Rwanda, Uganda threaten new lockdowns as virus cases surge"Let me eliminate the word kidnap because that was not the case. Rusesabagina will attest to that himself. There was no kidnap, there was no any wrongdoing in the process of his getting here," said Kagame. "He got here on the basis of what he believed he wanted to do and he found himself here." His niece and adopted daughter, Carine Kanimba, told AFP Rusesabagina was in Dubai for meetings before suddenly being paraded handcuffed in Kigali. Police in Dubai have declined to comment. "I don't know how he got to Rwanda. I read reports that he got on a private plane... however he would never have done that by his own free will, because he knows that in Rwanda they want him dead," she said.
SEE ALSO: What helps Rwanda suppress COVID-19 early?Rusesabagina, a moderate Hutu, became disillusioned with the Tutsi-dominated Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) after its troops flushed out the genocidal regime and ended the slaughter that left some 800,000 Rwandans -- mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus -- dead. He accused Kagame and his ruling RPF of authoritarianism and anti-Hutu sentiment as the new regime violently consolidated its power in the aftermath of the genocide. He left Rwanda in 1996 along with other moderates who believed the space for political opposition was fast shrinking. But the release of the Oscar-nominated film "Hotel Rwanda" in 2004 gave him a new global platform to thunder against Kigali, where efforts rose to tarnish his image as a hero. Survivors groups accused him of profiting from their misery and embellishing his heroics. They pointed out that he charged guests for rooms as they sought refuge, and suggested he wasn't the altruistic saviour portrayed by American actor Don Cheadle.
SEE ALSO: EABC offers a way forward on the resumption of regional flightsRusesabagina's rhetoric hardened, and he railed against Hutu oppression and called for the overthrow of Kagame at all costs, including through armed struggle. "The time has come for us to use any means possible to bring about change in Rwanda, as all political means have been tried and failed," Rusesabagina said in a 2018 video pledging support for the National Liberation Front (FLN), an armed group described as a terrorist organisation by Rwanda, and urging others to join.