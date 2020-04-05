';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EU freezes Mali training missions after military coup, denies responsibility

By Reuters | August 26th 2020 at 08:50:07 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a picture during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS

The European Union has suspended training in Mali after the military coup this month that removed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power, officials said on Wednesday, while Germany acknowledged that some perpetrators had been trained in Europe.

The two missions assisting Mali’s army and police are part of international efforts to stabilise Mali and extend the state’s authority, but the EU is facing questions about whether it inadvertently helped train the coup plotters.

“It is known that some of the leading figures of the coup d’etat have also enjoyed training in Germany and France,” German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters in Berlin following a meeting with her EU counterparts.

However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted that the suspension of the EU’s training missions was temporary. He also denied any EU responsibility for the Aug. 18 coup.

SEE ALSO: Flower farms want cargo planes increased

“We don’t train armies to be putschists,” Borrell told reporters, referring to those who attempt to overthrow a government.

“Ninety per cent of the army has been trained by our mission, but the four most prominent (coup) leaders have not been trained by our mission.”

Borrell did not give further details.

West African mediators and Mali’s coup leaders are discussing the possibility of a transitional government, which could allow the EU to eventually resume training in partnership with the United Nations.

The coup has raised the prospects of further political turmoil in Mali which, like other countries in the region, is facing an expanding threat from Islamist militants.

SEE ALSO: Romania passes law to stop Covid-19 patients from leaving hospitals

The 88-member International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) suspended Mali on Tuesday. The group’s secretary-general Louise Mushikiwabo called for the release of Keita and other officials detained by the junta since Aug. 18.

Drawn up in late 2012 to help Mali’s army regain control of the country after France drove out Islamists in the north, the EU military mission (EUTM Mali) has more than 600 soldiers from 28 European countries including EU and non-member states.

Its headquarters in Mali’s capital Bamako was targeted by militants in 2016, although no personnel were hurt.

The EU agreed in 2014 an additional civilian mission (EUCAP Sahel Mali), sending experts to give advice and training to the internal security forces in Mali, the police, Gendarmerie and National Guard.

EU training will continue in neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, officials said.

SEE ALSO: EU leaders struggle with 'mission impossible' at deadlocked recovery summit

Related Topics
European Union Germany Josep Borrell Mali military coup
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EU lifts agribusiness with Sh22b funding
EU lifts agribusiness with Sh22b funding

LATEST STORIES

Time to improve Constitution now – Uhuru
Time to improve Constitution now – Uhuru

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Step of faith: From bank's job to an established entrepreneur

Step of faith: From bank's job to an established entrepreneur
Caroline Kim 12 hours ago
Inside sect whose adherents shun medication, don’t vote

Inside sect whose adherents shun medication, don’t vote
Philip Muasya 13 hours ago
Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea
Mwakio Tole 22 hours ago
Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Caroline Chebet 22 hours ago

Read More

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu cries foul over return of nomination forms

Africa

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu cries foul over return of nomination forms

Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu cries foul over return of nomination forms
Pompeo visits Sudan on tour to boost Israel's Arab ties

Africa

Pompeo visits Sudan on tour to boost Israel's Arab ties

Pompeo visits Sudan on tour to boost Israel's Arab ties
Rwanda, Uganda threaten new lockdowns as virus cases surge

Africa

Rwanda, Uganda threaten new lockdowns as virus cases surge

Rwanda, Uganda threaten new lockdowns as virus cases surge
Ex-Congo president Lissouba dies at 88

Africa

Ex-Congo president Lissouba dies at 88

Ex-Congo president Pascal Lissouba dies at 88
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.