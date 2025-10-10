Fintechs prioritise experience, financial education during customer service week

Patricia Nalyanya,customer experience and PR manager at Demulla engaging clients during a client education forum. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

As customer service week unfolds, fintech companies across the country shifted their focus from product innovation to the heart of customer satisfaction, experience and education.

The digital finance sector, known for its rapid technological growth, is recognising that long-term success depends on how effectively users understand and engage with financial tools.

Demulla, one of fintech in western Kenya is among many institutions that put client experience as their top priority.

This year’s celebrations have seen fintechs roll out initiatives that emphasise customer empowerment, financial literacy, and responsive service.

From interactive online workshops to personalised digital support, the goal was to build trust and strengthen relationships with consumers who are increasingly seeking clarity, security, and transparency in their financial dealings.

Industry experts note that while technology drives convenience, it is customer experience, how users feel, learn, and grow with a platform, that determines loyalty.

Demulla has therefore invested heavily in education-driven strategies designed not only to resolve issues quickly but also to help clients make informed financial decisions, marking a major shift in Kenya’s digital finance landscape.

In an increasingly competitive financial sector, institutions are realizing that innovative products alone do not guarantee growth.

The true differentiators are the experiences they offer customers and how effectively they educate them to use financial products responsibly.

For decades, financial institutions prioritized rapid onboarding and loan disbursement, often overlooking customers’ long-term needs.

But as digital lending expands, the focus has moved toward creating meaningful and transparent customer interactions.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of Kenya’s economy, have long faced hurdles such as complicated loan applications, unclear credit terms, and poor communication from lenders. Clients after a successful financial management and savings education. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

These challenges have fueled mistrust and confusion. It is here that customer experience (CX) becomes critical. Institutions that prioritize empathy, transparency, and education are now seeing measurable results in loyalty and growth.

“Customer experience isn’t merely about friendly service. It encompasses every interaction a customer has with a financial institution, from the first phone call or digital contact to loan repayment and support,” said Patricia Nalyanya, Manager for Customer Experience, PR and Branding at Demulla.

Demulla’s philosophy—captured in the slogan “we listen, we support, we deliver” has made it a model of customer-centricity.

“Good CX means understanding what clients truly need, addressing their questions transparently, and treating them with empathy,” Nalyanya explained.

The company’s approach is anchored on three pillars: empathy, transparency, and reliability. Loan officers are trained not only in credit appraisal but also in empathy to understand clients’ financial realities.

“Transparency is ensured through clear communication, loan terms, interest rates, and repayment schedules are explained upfront, with no hidden fees. Reliability is reflected in timely responses and issue resolution both in person and through our USSD platform,” she added.

But Demulla’s strategy extends beyond customer service to education.

“Many borrowers, especially small business owners, take loans without fully understanding repayment terms or the impact of default. That’s where financial education becomes essential,” Nalyanya said.

To bridge this gap, Demulla integrates training on budgeting, record keeping, cash flow management, and responsible borrowing directly into its customer journey. These sessions are not just occasional CSR activities but part of its operating model.

The results are tangible., who runs a fabrication workshop in Siaya, said Demulla’s financial training transformed his business. Demulla's client engagement forum. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

“Before Demulla, I didn’t know how to manage my cash flow. Now I follow a budget, track my income, and stock more efficiently,” he said.

Similarly, Rosebella Sharonda, a salon owner from Busia, said the financial guidance improved her business discipline and visibility. “I attract more clients now and repay my loan on time because my cash flow is steady,” she said.

According to Nalyanya, institutions that combine customer experience with financial education enjoy higher retention rates.

“Customers appreciate being respected, heard, and informed, which builds trust and loyalty. When trust grows, they are more likely to remain with the institution and recommend it to others,” she noted.

Beyond individual businesses, these customer-centric initiatives are fueling wider financial inclusion.

“Educated clients make better financial decisions, manage their businesses sustainably, and create a cycle of growth that benefits the entire economy,” Nalyanya said.

As customer service week winds up, the fintech company closed the week with a tree planting exercise, after a week-long of themed dress codes-in line with the government 15 billion tree cover target.