Kakamega chiefs to face sanctions over increasing livestock theft cases

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Kakamega County Commissioner James Rwaria and Governor Fernandes Barasa give an address at the county headquarters on September 26, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Kakamega County Commissioner James Rwaria has threatened to strip chiefs and their assistants of their uniforms if they fail to curb rising cases of cattle theft in parts of the county, as farmers count heavy losses from the escalating insecurity.

Rwaria warned that administrators in Lurambi, Butere, Mumias West, Mumias East and Matungu constituencies would be held accountable for livestock theft in their respective areas, directing them to work closely with residents and security agencies to track down the stolen animals and dismantle suspected criminal networks.

Speaking at Bukura grounds in Lurambi Constituency, the county commissioner challenged chiefs and their assistants to take their security responsibilities seriously, warning that the government would not tolerate continued livestock theft under their watch.

“We had a meeting the other day and tasked government officers, including chiefs and village elders, with addressing cattle theft. If a cow is stolen in your village, we will take away your uniform and send you to look for that cow. If it is recovered, then we will return you to work,” Rwaria said.

He, however, cautioned livestock owners against leaving the responsibility of protecting their animals entirely to local administrators, urging them to strengthen security at their homesteads.

“Do not sleep and wait for the chief, village elder and nyumba kumi members to look after your cattle. We will investigate how the cow disappeared because we do not want a situation where a stolen cow is recovered on the road. We want the cow back at home, where it can help the family,” he said.

The warning comes amid growing concern among dairy farmers in Lurambi over the theft of valuable cattle, with victims saying the vice is threatening their livelihoods and undermining years of investment in livestock farming.

One of the affected farmers, Violet Shivutse, recently lost two Friesian cows after thieves broke into her homestead in Ishirumba village, Bukura area, and drove away the animals.

“I am deeply saddened because I have taken many years to raise these cows. I have invested heavily in planting fodder and employed someone to take care of them. These cows were my source of livelihood, especially as a widow,” she said.

The farmer estimated her losses at nearly Sh500,000, saying one of the stolen cows was expected to give birth in October while the other was a milking cow generating about Sh14,000 monthly from milk sales.

The concerns have also drawn the attention of Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, who recently called for the intervention of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit to help address the problem in the constituency and neighbouring areas.

Khamala blamed suspected criminal networks for the thefts, alleging that some residents were collaborating with outsiders to steal livestock and dispose of the animals through butcheries.

“Nobody can know who has a stolen cow unless there are people within our communities who are involved in this business. There are syndicates involved in cattle theft, and some people are working with others to steal these animals,” he said.